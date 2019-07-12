La Plata man indicted for attempted murder
Originally charged with first- and second-degree assault last month, a La Plata man was indicted on charges of attempted first and second-degree murder on June 28.
According to charging documents from the June 8 incident, officers responded to a large fight in the area of Patuxent Court in La Plata around 1 a.m. A woman told officers that the defendant, 51-year-old Shawn Tyrone Farmer, had been involved in a “week-long neighborhood feud” with her family and others. The tension had turned physical before, the woman said.
That night, the woman told officers, she was with a group of people when Farmer allegedly approached, with two unknown men, holding a metal baseball bat. “Some words were exchanged,” according to the report, and the victim tried de-escalating the situation and walk away when Farmer allegedly punched her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. Farmer allegedly continued hitting her while she was on the ground, and when others attempted to come to her aid he allegedly swung the bat at them. The victim eventually got up, the report says, at which point Farmer allegedly struck her in the head with the bat before running away. At the time, the report says, officers observed the victim to have “a large laceration and swelling to the forehead.”
In addition to the attempted murder counts, Farmer is also charged with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a weapon with intent to injure. Farmer was arrested June 27. He posted $10,000 bail and was released June 28, according to online court records. His case was forwarded to Charles County Circuit Court on July 8, where he will make an initial appearance July 26.
La Plata man allegedly yelled racial slur, waved gun
A La Plata man was originally ordered held without bond and later released on his own recognizance after he allegedly threatened another man based on race.
According to charging documents, La Plata police officers responded to Holly Drive around 11:49 p.m. July 3 to assist an ambulance, and while there a black male approached about an encounter with the driver of a red Ford pickup truck that had allegedly just transpired. The man told officers the driver of the truck, later identified as 73-year-old Robert John Kukucka, had driven up to him as he stood at the end of a nearby street. Kukucka allegedly stopped the truck, pointed a gun at the man and yelled a racial slur at him, saying he “better get the [expletive] out of there.” The man went to call the police, the report says, and Kukucka left, driving toward his home.
When officers went to Kukucka’s home, the report says, they saw him “open the door with one hand behind his back” before inviting them inside. One of the officers questioned him about the location of the gun that appeared to go in an empty gun holster nearby, to which Kukucka allegedly said that was “none of your business.” He allegedly told police he’d driven to the end of the nearby street “to see what the end of the street looked like,” when the black male approached his vehicle. Kukucka said he felt threatened by the man, which is why he drew his weapon. Kukucka allegedly admitted to pointing the gun at the victim.
Kukucka was charged with committing a racially-motivated crime, concealing a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded weapon, having a weapon on his person and first- and second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance July 8 and is scheduled to appear in district court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
LINDSEY RENNER-WOOD