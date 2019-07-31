Two charged in theft of change jar
A 32-year-old Nanjemoy man, Matthew Carlton Rye, and 24-year-old Kylie Lynn Joholiski were arrested July 20 for an alleged burglary.
According to charging documents written by Officer D. Garrison of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, he was notified by the owner of a Bicknell Road home of an alleged burglary they had remotely observed on the home’s security system while on vacation out of state. The woman told Garrison that on the tape, she had allegedly seen Rye enter the locked home and walk out with “a gallon jug of change.” Rye, who is known to the owner, had asked to stay at her home a few days before, the woman said, and she had denied his request.
Security footage allegedly showed Rye arriving at the home as a passenger in a black Honda Civic. Joholiski was later identified as the driver. Rye allegedly approached the home, pulled a card out from his wallet and entered the house, exiting shortly thereafter with the jug. Joholiski and Rye then drove away.
A short time later Garrison was notified that Rye was attempting to “cash in” the change at a Bryans Road business, according to the report. He located the suspects nearby in the area of Hawthorne Road and Chicamuxen Road and conducted a traffic stop. The empty jug was allegedly seen in the car. When asked why they were at the home, Rye said he was getting a bag of clothing. Garrison asked why the video did not show him taking the clothing bag and Rye said he didn’t know. The stolen change was worth $76.06, according to the report.
Rye and Joholiski were taken into custody: Rye was charged with theft of less than $100 and first-degree burglary, and Joholiski with conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. She was released on her own recognizance July 21, and Rye on a percentage bond the same day. Joholiski has a scheduled district court trial Sept. 20 and Rye a preliminary hearing Aug. 20.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
La Plata man charged in weekend St. Michaels assault
A La Plata man has been charged with assault after allegedly choking another person Saturday night at a St. Michaels restaurant, police said.
Eric Burnett, 44, of 6150 Biggs Farm Place, is charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, St. Michaels Police said in a press release.
Officers were called about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 27, for a reported fight inside the Black Thorn Pub at 209 S. Talbot St., police said. Upon arrival, an officer saw a man, later identified as Burnett, putting a choke hold on someone in the bar area.
The officer ordered and physically attempted to stop Burnett from continuing the choking, but Burnett refused to release the person, police said. After a brief struggle, the officer was able to free the person from the choke hold and placed Burnett under arrest.
Burnett was released after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.
JOHN GRIEP
MSP urges motorists to help stop thefts
The Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, are reminding motorists to take simple steps to avoid having their vehicles stolen. The warnings come as July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In Maryland, a car is stolen every 40 minutes, while one is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. Overall, 50% of the vehicles stolen had the keys inside the vehicle while 60% of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked. Also, more than 66% of vehicle thefts occur at night and 95% of the vehicles stolen had no anti-theft devices. Nationally, more than 773,000 vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2017. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, only about 59% of all stolen motor vehicles are ever recovered. According to the FBI, the approximate cost of vehicles stolen in the United States in 2017 totaled $6 billion.
Steps to prevent motor vehicle theft:
• Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.
• Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.
• Always stow away your valuables.
The Maryland General Assembly created the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council in 1994 as a statewide planning and dedicated funding resource. The Council embraces a statewide strategy directed at public awareness, vehicle theft by juveniles, law enforcement and prosecution through a grant award process.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD