Information sought in vehicle break-in
On Aug. 3, between 12:30 a.m. and 9:35 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a car in the 3200 block of Patapsco Place in Waldorf and stole a purse, which was left inside. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer W. Levy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.
Alleged armed robbery reported in Waldorf
On Aug. 1 at 6:12 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fillmore Road in Waldorf for the report of a citizen robbery. Investigation revealed the victim and a friend were approached by the suspect who allegedly implied he had a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspect fled. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He is approximately 6 feet tall and has a slim build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white tank top, black skinny jeans and white and yellow tennis shoes. He may have scars on his neck. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer W. Levy at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.
Waldorf woman allegedly hit man with car
After allegedly running over a man July 19 in a convenience store parking lot, a Waldorf woman was charged via summons with first- and second-degree assault.
Per the statement of charges, officers responded to the Wawa in White Plains around 1:54 p.m. July 19 for a reported assault. There, officers met with a witness who said he’d been eating in the parking lot when a black Chevrolet Impala pulled into the nearby access road and stopped. The witness told police he saw a black man and a black woman exit the car and begin arguing.
The woman, later identified as 19-year-old Denisha Mykila-Renee Wood, then allegedly got in the driver seat and “accelerated toward the male subject,” throwing him into the windshield. The windshield caved in from the impact. The victim “laid on the ground for a few minutes, then walked away.”
Officers made contact with Wood, who said she and the male had been in an argument while driving the car, which was hers. Wood allegedly told officers he attempted to choke her before she got in the car and struck him with it.
The victim was hesitant to cooperate with the investigation, according to the report, saying he did not “wish to be a victim.” He was reportedly visibly injured when officers spoke with him.
When officers contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding the incident, they were reportedly advised to press charges due to its nature.
Wood was reportedly “extremely cooperative” with officers throughout the investigation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 9.
