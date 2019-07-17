Man accused of making disturbance, assaulting an officer
For an alleged June 30 disturbance, 25-year-old Danzell Tyraze Warner is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Officers responded to a Chinese restaurant on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for a report of a man who appeared to be unconscious outside the business around 10:15 p.m., according to charging documents. The description given matched one of a male called in earlier in the day. When officers arrived, the man who was later identified as Warner allegedly began to “stand up and remove his shirt” in an adjacent fast food parking lot. Warner then allegedly began walking across Smallwood Drive West, “taking time to dance in the roadway and slowly walk across lanes of traffic” toward the nearby park and ride lot. Warner’s behavior made officers believe he was under the influence of drugs, the report says.
When officers went to the park and ride lot to confront Warner, he allegedly evaded them and ignored commands. When officers attempted to physically restrain him, Warner allegedly fought back and attempted to pull away. A “knee strike to Warner’s torso area” failed to subdue him, as did two attempts to get him to the ground and “a couple punches to Warner’s face as a distractionary technique.” Officers eventually subdued Warner through the use of an electric stun gun, the report says.
Due to illness, Warner was taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment before being taken to the detention center.
While at the hospital, the report says, Warner was observed to possibly be under the influence of opiates or synthetic marijuana. The report says two officers sustained multiple scrapes, abrasions and “nerve pain” in one’s arm as a result of the scuffle.
Warner was charged with intoxicated public disturbance, intoxicated endangerment, two counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, trespass, failure to obey lawful orders and disorderly conduct. A district court trial is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Warrant search allegedly returns drugs, guns
A Fort Washington man was taken into custody and charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers executed a search warrant at an Indian Head home July 13.
Officers arrived at a Mason Springs Road residence in Indian Head around 5:30 a.m., according to the statement of charges.
Once inside, officers found 42-year-old Theron Rufus Ferris Williams and a woman asleep in the home. Officers allegedly found three loaded handguns underneath the bed’s mattress, along with a bag of suspected crack cocaine. More of the drug was allegedly found elsewhere in the room, along with paraphernalia, amounts of cash indicative of drug sales and packaging and production materials.
Altogether, officers allegedly found 43.7 grams of crack cocaine, worth $5,244, according to the report. Williams requested a lawyer and refused to answer questions at the scene. Because Williams has a prior felony conviction, he is legally barred from possessing a gun in Maryland.
Williams was taken into custody and held in default for $5,000, which was posted July 14, according to online court records. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled Aug. 13.
La Plata man sent to rehab program in St. Mary’s
A judge told a La Plata man facing burglary and malicious destruction of property charges to attend a medical facility this week, instead of being jailed or released. Brandon William Brown, 25, was arrested in December after police received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a break-in at Boatman’s Mini Mart on Oakville Road, a court document states. Police said a witness, who lived above the store, saw a man carrying a shovel toward the front of the building after hearing banging noises. Deputy Christopher Beyer of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said when he arrived, court papers state, he saw a shovel handle wedged into the mini mart’s front door, which looked like an attempt to pry open the door causing about $10 worth of damage.
Brown “was seen fleeing the area by responding officers, but he was [not] located,” Beyer wrote in a statement of probable cause, and when the witness called police back to the area about two hours later, they located Brown near the crossroads of Route 235 and Loveville Road.
During police questioning, the court papers state, Brown “advised he attempted to break in using a shovel handle, so he could get something to drink and something to eat.”
“It doesn’t seem that anything was actually taken,” public defender Max Frizalone said.
St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said during a bail hearing that Brown should not be released citing an unconfirmed address and seven failure to appears. “We would request Mr. Brown would be held on this case,” Boyd said. Frizalone suggested Brown be held in a residential rehabilitation center to aid his mental health. He added that he attended the center before.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said the court wants Brown to attend the rehabilitation program.
