Shooting co-defendant sentenced in plea deal
The co-defendant in a 2018 shooting received a five-year sentence for his role in the assault Wednesday.
David Nicholas Butler-Charles, a 24-year-old Accokeek man, pleaded guilty in June to three counts of first-degree assault for the shooting. Butler-Charles was not the shooter, and on that day told police he didn’t realize his co-defendant, 25-year-old Marquis DeAngelo Swann of Waldorf, was going to shoot at the crowd.
Three people were injured in the shooting.
For each assault count, Butler-Charles received 25 years with all but five suspended, and the time for each charge will run concurrently, state’s attorney spokeswoman Kandes Carter said Wednesday. Butler-Charles also received five years for a weapons charge that will run concurrently with the others.
Swann, who also pleaded to three counts of first-degree assault, is set for sentencing Oct. 9, the Maryland Independent reported earlier this week.
Waldorf man allegedly defaced car, violated protective order
A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and violating a protective order following an incident last week.
Officers responded to a reported assault and burglary July 24, according to charging documents. While en route, officers saw a car that matched the description of the defendant’s, later identified as 22-year-old Myles Cameron James. A stop was initiated, and James, who was visibly injured with “lacerations to both his arms,” allegedly became disorderly with police and was placed under arrest.
The victim told police James had broken into her residence and destroyed property there. James allegedly told police “without prompting” he’d sustained the injuries breaking into the home to collect his belongings. The victim told police James had been served a protective order the day before and had violated it already. When she entered her home July 24 the victim allegedly saw James “crouched down hiding” in her bedroom closet. In fear for her life, she told officers, she fled and James pursued her, allegedly kicking her vehicle hard enough to dent it. James allegedly did an estimated $1,000 worth of damage to the home’s affected doors and windows.
While en route to the hospital for treatment James allegedly managed to call the victim on his cell phone before officers noticed.
Online court records show James was charged with violation of a protective order on July 23 as well. In connection with this matter, he was originally held without bond and later released on his own recognizance July 26. He has a scheduled district court trial Sept. 10.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD