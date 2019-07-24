Apartment blaze damaged porch
A small fire in the early morning hours Monday caused $500 worth of damage to the porch of a Waldorf apartment unit.
According to a release from the state fire marshal, first responders arrived at a Promenade Place apartment shortly after 3 a.m. for the report of a fire. The blaze set off the unit’s sprinklers, which alerted the residents.
Fifteen firefighters responded to the blaze, which was controlled in two minutes. Investigators determined the fire was started by “improperly disposed of smoking materials,” according to the release.
Cheltenham man allegedly caused a ruckus
A Cheltenham man was arrested and later released on his own recognizance after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Waldorf convenience store.
According to charging documents, officers arrived at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road shortly past 6 p.m. July 18 for a report of a subject harassing customers and employees. Employees pointed out the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Rayshaud Grimes and said he had entered the store “drinking a bottle of liquor and was falling over banging into stuff.” When officers made contact with Grimes, he was allegedly observed to be inebriated. He was asked to leave, according to the report, but allegedly ignored officers’ orders and attempted to re-enter the store after being told to leave.
While outside in the parking lot, according to the report, Grimes approached a parked Volvo occupied by its driver. Grimes allegedly tried to enter the car despite its owner yelling at him to get out. Grimes was then placed under arrest. When they searched him, police allegedly found PCP.
Grimes was taken into custody and charged with drug possession, intoxicated public disturbance and trespassing. He was released on his own recognizance July 19. A district court trial is set for Sept. 3.
Hughesville man allegedly kicked officer in the groin
After allegedly creating a disturbance at a Waldorf home and assaulting the responding officer in the early morning hours Sunday, a Hughesville man was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious destruction of property, intoxicated public disturbance and resisting arrest.
According to charging documents, officers arrived at a Watertrumpet Court residence at 1:11 a.m. for a reported assault in progress. The caller told officers the defendant, 28-year-old Ronald Jerome Whitmire Jr., was “extremely intoxicated” and would not leave her home when asked. Officers then met with Whitmire, who was allegedly “unable to keep his pants up, continuously exposing his genitals” and yelling expletives and refusing commands. Whitmire lay down in the road, the report says, while officers attempted to talk him into a patrol car. The homeowner told officers Whitmire had also punched a hole in a foyer wall.
While officers were questioning people outside, the report says, Whitmire was allegedly loud and disruptive, waking up nearby neighbors. When an officer warned Whitmire he would be arrested for disorderly conduct if he persisted, he allegedly responded “[Expletive] you, you can’t charge me with [expletive]. I’m like [expletive] law school!” When officers attempted to place him in a patrol car, Whitmire allegedly resisted, kicking one officer in the groin per the report.
Whitmire was released on his own recognizance the same day and will appear in district court Sept. 4 for trial.
La Plata man allegedly caused theater fracas, spit on police
Tavon Keonta Swann, 22, was charged with failure to obey a lawful order, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, intoxicated public disturbance, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and trespassing following a July 19 incident.
According to charging documents, La Plata police officers were called to the Port Tobacco Players Theater around 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious person. Once on the scene, officers made contact with Swann, who was allegedly visibly intoxicated and became irate when speaking with police and refused to leave when asked. According to the report, “a large crowd of patrons” leaving the theater stopped to observe the disturbance.
When officers tried handcuffing Swann, he allegedly pulled his arms away and tried to flee. Once he was in custody and en route to the Charles County Detention Center, he allegedly spit at an officer, “and a large amount of saliva struck him on the back of his head.”
Swann was released on his own recognizance July 20 and has a scheduled district court trial Sept. 17.
