Maryland State Police continue to investigate a hit and run accident that left a Waldorf man dead early Tuesday morning.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, Aaron Markeith Rust, 34, of Waldorf was standing or walking in the roadway on southbound Route 5 in the area of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf at 3:54 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
Rust was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
On Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police released an update stating that the striking vehicle is believed to be a white 2017 or 2018 Ford F-350 Dually Crew Cab with damage to the right headlamp assembly. On Facebook the same day, they posted an update saying that they’d located the vehicle. No other information was immediately available.
A GoFundMe page for Rust, www.gofundme.com/f/lay-aaron-to-rest, was also posted Wednesday by his twin sibling, Dominque Rust. The page is seeking to raise $10,000 to cover burial expenses for Rust, whose sibling wrote that he did not have life insurance and left behind two sons. The money will also be used to establish a trust fund for his children, Rust’s sibling wrote on the page.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Trooper M. Moorman of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the CRASH Team.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews