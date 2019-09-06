The Maryland State Police have released the name of the man killed in the Wednesday afternoon rollover car crash on Port Tobacco Road.
Joshua Richmond, 37, of Waldorf was pronounced dead Wednesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., according to the release. Troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Port Tobacco Road in the area of King Edward Place in La Plata.
MSP Crash Team investigators believe that a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer, that was driven by Jessica Dutrow, 29, of Port Tobacco and occupied by Shania Zimmerman, 19, of Nanjemoy, Richmond and a 7-month-old infant, was traveling east near King Edward Place when Dutrow drove past an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder, re-entered the eastbound lane and began to lose control of the vehicle.
At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 64-year-old Melvin Spriggs of Capitol Heights was headed west in the area of King Edward Place. Investigators believe Dutrow lost control of her vehicle and entered the westbound lane, where it was struck by the Avalanche. After the crash, the Blazer overturned at least one full rotation, ejecting Richmond. The preliminary investigation indicates speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the crash.
Spriggs was flown by MSP Trooper 7 to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital. The infant was also transported by MSP Trooper 7 to Children’s National Hospital. Dutrow and Zimmerman were flown by MSP Trooper 6 to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to call Cpl. Zimmerman of the Crash Team at 301-392-1231.