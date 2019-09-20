The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday in Charles County, according to a state police news release.
Motorists are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol. There is zero tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Charitable campiaign launces 2019 messaging
On Sept. 18, the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area launched its 2019 campaign, according to a news release from the organization. The Combined Federal Campaign is the charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and surrounding regions. This year’s goal is $34 million and the campaign runs through Jan. 12.
The campaign theme, Show Some Love, highlights impacts and causes donors care about. It is complemented by Show You Care messaging which emphasizes the volunteer component of the campaign.
With approximately 7,000 participating charities, the campaign gives donors many options to support causes they care about.
Federal employees or retirees who wish to donate or learn more about the campaign should visit www.cfcnca.org.
Study of county sewer system begins Sept. 30
Charles County Government has hired Flow Assessment Services, LLC to perform a study of the county’s sewer system, starting on Monday, Sept. 30, according to a county government news release. The purpose of the study is to locate storm water sources that might be connected to the sanitary sewer system. Connections such as catch basins, roof drains, area drains, broken sewer pipes and open pipe joints will be located through a method called smoke testing.
The testing is performed on sewer manholes that are typically located in the streets or near residences. Non-toxic and non-staining white smoke is inserted into the sanitary sewer system by means of a smoke generating device. During the test, it is normal to observe smoke emitting from the manhole covers on the street, vent pipes located on the homes, and local business establishments. In the unlikely event that smoke enters your building, do not become alarmed.
Homes and businesses will receive fliers when testing will be performed within 24 to 72 hours. Heavy rain or weekends could possibly shift the testing beyond the 72-hour time frame. It is not necessary to be home while the testing is being performed.
The goal of this program is to reduce sewer maintenance costs and minimize flooding. This study will conclude after all sewer systems in the Indian Head Manor and Piney Branch area have been tested. To learn more about this study, visit www.flowassessment.com/faq.
Planning division to go paperless
Beginning Oct. 1, the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management will no longer accept paper permit and plan applications or submittals. All plans, drawings, reports and other supporting documentation must be submitted through the Charles County Permit Portal located at www.charlescountymd.gov/pgm/cpis/permits.
All plans and drawings must be provided as rendered (not scanned) PDF files.
This portal provides information on the application process, as well as frequently asked questions.
To apply, click on “Apply for a Permit/Plan Review” highlighted in green towards the bottom of the page.
If you need help applying, visit the Permits Center at the County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata. Bring electronic copies of the items necessary to complete your application.
The following exceptions apply:
• Legacy building permits (permits applied for before October 22, 2018) will only be accepted in paper format.
• Commercial Building Permits must be applied for online, but paper copies are to be submitted for review.
• One paper copy for the following plans must be submitted to the Planning Division for Health Department review: preliminary subdivision plans, final plat applications, site development plans and conceptual subdivision plans.
• A paper copy of all Building Permit submissions must be submitted to the Charles County Health Department for review.
• A paper copy of development services plans must be submitted to the Charles County Health Department and the Soil Conservation District for review.
• Staff requests paper copies.
• A paper copy of the stamped approved plans will still be required to be located at the construction/work site for inspection purposes.
For more information call the Department of Planning and Growth Management at 301-645-0540.