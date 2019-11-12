The U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16 and 21, and will average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year, according to a post office press release.
With a projected 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the postal service delivers more packages to homes than any other shipper. Along with Sunday delivery in some areas, mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
December is busiest
The postal service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time. Additionally, the postal service predicts that nearly 2.5 billion pieces of first-class mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered the week of Dec. 16.
Skip the trip
Consumers can use usps.com to ship their packages and save trips to the post office. The postal service anticipates Dec. 16 will be the busiest day online with more than 8.5 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping holiday gifts.
The postal service estimates nearly 400,000 consumers will use the Click-N-Ship feature and other online services Dec. 16 to order free priority mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day package pickup.
Holiday shipping deadlines
The postal service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army post offices/fleet post offices/diplomatic post offices and domestic addresses:
Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP code 093 only) priority and first-class mail
Dec. 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP codes) priority and first-class mail
Dec. 14: Retail ground
Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP code 093) priority mail express
Dec. 20: First-class mail (including greeting cards)
Dec. 20: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 21: Priority mail
Dec. 23: Priority mail express
Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland first-class mail
Dec. 19: Alaska to mainland priority mail
Dec. 21: Alaska to mainland priority mail express
Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland priority mail and first-class mail
Dec. 21: Hawaii to mainland priority mail express
Delivering overseas
The postal service also processes mail for overseas Department of Defense and Department of State recipients. The DoD measures mail volumes in pounds not pieces, and USPS expects to process more than 15 million pounds of mail for DoD and DoS recipients between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
More tips for shipping
Use free flat rate boxes. They are available at local post offices or online at usps.com/freeboxes.
Make it easy with Click-N-Ship. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.
Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free regardless of the number of packages. Or, pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.
New this year, mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch think using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a window clerk at a post office. Click-N-Ship customers are unaffected by this change.
For more information go to the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.