While his family isn’t yet certain what will play out for Mason Weiss as he recovers from a brutal car crash earlier this month, they can be sure of one thing: Their son and brother is well-loved.
Mason, a recent graduate of St. Charles High School, was all set to join the U.S. Marine Corps and was awaiting his enlistment later this year. He was biking to his volunteer role at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 11 around 3:45 p.m. when he was struck head-on by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and called 911. Even before the ambulances arrived, by chance Mason’s best friend, Chito Del Rosario Jr., was there by the injured young man’s side: The two live next door to each other, and the accident had occurred less than a mile from home.
Del Rosario, who’d also been on his way to work, waited with the unconscious Weiss until he was flown by medevac to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Weiss is still hospitalized there, having sustained a serious brain injury and a fractured clavicle. He remains unconscious, but signs point to progress: During a Wednesday afternoon phone interview, Weiss’s father Adam said Mason had had a successful tracheotomy placement surgery that day, and he can breathe without the use of a ventilator.
When he got word of Mason’s accident, his friend Nicholas Smith, a St. Charles High School senior, said he knew immediately he wanted to help. The two went through school together, but didn’t become close until last year. He said he was drawn to what a “character” the teen was, but also his positivity and warmth. As an example, Smith said, Mason is a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and as such never missed a chance to “talk the most trash” to Washington Redskins fans, but the teen was also deeply committed to his role in the school’s Best Buddies program and was often seen around school with his buddy Jackson.
“He was just always around school uplifting people and making people smile 24/7,” Smith said.
Mason had torn his MCL and ACL last year, Smith said, and so spent most of his senior year on crutches, but still found time to make other people’s days brighter.
“We knew Mason was a fighter,” Smith said. “He walked around happy and didn’t let it stop him from doing anything he wanted to do. We know he’s a fighter, and we’re just waiting for him to come out, and he’s going to.”
The night of Mason’s accident, Smith recalled being on FaceTime with their mutual friend Sidney Martin, and both were “absolutely distraught” over the news. They decided the next day at a game at the high school to set up a table for people to write letters to Mason sending him well wishes. Word spread around the high school’s four floors, and to their surprise, Smith said, they received an outpouring of support and they got 80 letters for Mason, and even a signed poster and teddy bear from a teacher.
“I did not know what I had coming,” Smith said of the level of support. “Mason has done so much for, always uplifted me, always helped me keep my head straight. He kept me strong mentally. ... I just wanted to pay him back.”
But it still wasn’t quite enough. That night after school, Smith and Martin were talking again and they came up with the idea to share their support on Twitter with the #MasonStrong hashtag with the goal of getting it trending. Soon, everyone from Mason’s friends to teachers were tweeting their support with the hashtag, and Smith decided to reach out to friends who’d amassed large social media followings to see if they’d follow suit. One did, and others followed suit, from comedians to rappers and other popular social media influencers. Within days, the hashtag took the number one trending spot in Baltimore.
Smith and Martin also set up a fundraiser, selling “Team Mason” T-shirts with the intention of donating the proceeds to Mason’s family: To date, they’ve sold 62 shirts and raised more than $2,300 to help the family.
Theirs isn’t the only fundraiser, either. James Harris, president of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, said they’ve established the Mason Weiss Medical Fund, the proceeds of which will also be donated directly to the teen’s family to pay for his medical expenses. Although Mason had only been a volunteer at the station for three or four months, Harris said, he’d already made a great impression. The department plans to hold other fundraisers in the teen’s honor, too.
“Mason is new to the fire department community but would do anything you asked him to do,” Harris wrote in an email.
Mason’s dad said it’s been “an incredible experience to see” exactly how much Mason means to how many people as they try to maintain some normalcy while being there for him. As parents, he said, he and Mason’s mom Katie only see one side of him, so this has been a chance to get to know their son in a different light.
The Mason they know is “a knucklehead,” Adam Weiss said affectionately. “He’s crazy, he marches to the beat of his own drum, and he’s absolutely a free spirit. He’s happy in his own skin, and being the person that he is.”
The level of support Mason is receiving, Adam Weiss said, is “a cross between a tear-jerker and humbling. Every parent wants their child to be productive, and have that level of compassion and care for their friends. ... He might not have cleaned his room, but he sure as hell put a smile on a lot of people’s faces.”
Mason’s medical situation is currently tenuous, even though he’s getting better, Adam Weiss said. How he will recover is hard to predict, the doctors told them, but they’re holding out faith and take comfort in how much friends have done to support them as they weather the storm, along with their faith in God.
In conducting interviews for this story, the support Mason has from his community was well evident. Friends and teachers alike reached out to share their stories of Mason and why they consider him exceptional.
Del Rosario said Mason is less of a friend and more of a brother to him: They became fast friends nine years ago, and the two have the kind of relationship where one can walk into the other’s home unquestioned at any time. Since the accident, he’s made it a point to be at the hospital as much as time allows and shares updates with the community on his progress.
“He’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met,” Del Rosario said. “He’s always dealt well with adversity. Anything that comes his way, he overcomes in his own time. I’m hopeful he’ll come out through this ... and it looks like it’s getting better.”
Of the popularity the campaign has acquired, Del Rosario said he expects it will go a long way to lift Mason’s spirits.
“When he wakes up, he’s going to see how much he means to all these people,” Del Rosario said. “Between that, and the prayers and thoughts and energy, I think that will go a long way toward his recovery. I’m in awe. It’s heartwarming.”
Mason’s friend Kush Patel said they’ve been friends since their sophomore year at St. Charles, and he’s long admired Mason’s resilience in the face of adversity, even if as sports fans they couldn’t be more opposite: Patel is “a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.”
“We never had to tell each other we’d always stick our necks out for each other or have each other’s backs,” Patel said. “We just kind of knew it. It was never anything we had to speak upon. Mason’s just a good person.”
Danielle Carpenter, a teacher at St. Charles High School, said she was shocked to hear of the accident. She never had Mason in class but worked with him in her role as adviser to the student government. Mason was a model student, she said, one who typified the Spartan community spirit, calling him “a perfect example of strength and togetherness and dedication and looking out for one another. That’s everything Mason is, and for us that’s what being a Spartan is. He’s all of those things.”
“It makes me so proud,” Carpenter said of all the support for Mason. “I know the students leading this, Mason’s friends, are really going above and beyond to get the entire community involved, and they’re really here to support Mason and show him he has friends and support. They’ve done such a great job as individuals putting this on Twitter and talking it up amongst their peers. As far as I’m concerned, anything they’ve done is already a success because they’ve gone above and beyond for one of their own.”
In his wildest dreams, Smith said, by the time the T-shirt fundraiser closes on Oct. 13 they’d raise $7,000, but more than that he’d love to see Mason wake up. For Del Rosario, it’s not monetary: He thinks Mason would love to know he got a hospital visit from a player from the Philadelphia Eagles.
