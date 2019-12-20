The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division announces Christmas tree drop-off locations will be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 12. Trees must be ornament, tinsel and plastic bag free. Collected Christmas trees will be shredded into mulch for Charles County residents, while supplies last, at no charge. A list of drop off locations and hours is listed below.
The 24-hour drop-off sites (signs will be posted):
• Calvary Gospel Church, Route 228, Waldorf.
• Charles County Courthouse, Baltimore Street, La Plata.
• Pinefield Park, Pinewood Drive, Waldorf.
• Route 5 Park N’ Ride, Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf.
• Radio Station Road, La Plata.
• Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park, Route 210, Bryans Road.
• St. Nicholas Drive, Waldorf.
Facility Locations and Hours (new hours beginning Jan. 6.).
• Breeze Farm Recycling Center, 15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Charles County Landfill Recycling Center, 12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Gilbert Run Recycling Center, 13140 Charles St., Charlotte Hall: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Piney Church Yard Road Mulch Facility, 5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pisgah Recycling Center, 6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New facility operating hours beginning Jan. 6:
• Breeze Farm Recycling Center and Gilbert Run Recycling Center: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Charles County Landfill Recycling Center and Pisgah Recycling Center: Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Federal workers encouraged to donate in campaign
The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area, the annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions, has already raised more than $19 million and almost 45,000 volunteer hours for participating CFC charities this year, according to a news release.
With a goal of $34 million, the federal community is encouraged to make monetary and volunteer pledges through the CFCNCA as part of their year-end giving plans. The last day to make a pledge is Jan. 12.
“CFC’s first national CFC Spirit Week took place Dec. 2 to 6 and I am pleased to report that nearly $5 million and 5,000 volunteer hours were pledged in that week alone,” said Vince Micone, chairperson of the Local Federal Coordinating Committee that oversees the CFCNCA. “The week incorporated Giving Tuesday and International Volunteer Day, and federal employees and retirees really displayed their generosity and spirit of service through their participation in the week’s activities.”
Local, national, and international charities rely on support from generous CFC donors year after year.
The donations from the federal community have a tremendous impact. Each contribution — no matter the amount — adds up to significant results over the course of a year. There are nearly 7,000 participating CFC charities serving a vast array of needs including cancer research, veterans support, animal rescue, clean water, disaster relief, and more.
In the last 10 years, approximately half a billion dollars has been raised through the CFCNCA, positively impacting the lives of people here at home and around the world. Federal donors in the CFCNCA can make their monetary and volunteerism pledges online through cfcnca.org.
Employees and retirees located outside the CFCNCA can look up their local campaign at cfcgiving.opm.gov.
County announces January operating schedule
The Charles County administrator is reminding residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of January, according to a news release. All offices, facilities and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO services will not be running.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) is closed.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers are closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
• The Gilbert Run Recycling Center and Breeze Farm Recycling Center will be open.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
Monday, Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and school-based community centers are closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
• All indoor pools will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) are closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
DNR launches new achievement award
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission announced recently the creation of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, a celebration of conservation, education and sportsmanship. The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland. Nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award are being accepted now through Jan. 31. Members of the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission will vote on a winner in the spring, and award recipient(s) will be announced during a July ceremony in Annapolis.
Recipients will receive a proclamation signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (D), DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and the chair of the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission. A donation will also be made to a fisheries-related organization, designated by the recipient.
Nominations can be made by completing an online form along with submitting a detailed essay describing the nominee’s contributions to Maryland recreational fisheries: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform. More information is available by contacting Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or by email to paul.genovese@maryland.gov.
Mental illness event is set for Jan. 14 in Prince Frederick
NAMI, or National Alliance on Mental Illness, Maryland and its local affiliate, NAMI Southern Maryland, are hosting Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness for the first time in Southern Maryland on Jan. 14, according to a NAMI press release. This free program features trained speakers who share their personal journeys with mental illness and recovery.
“Previous attendees have said this event is inspirational,” NAMI Maryland Executive Director Kate Farinholt said in the release.
“The stories shared are personal, raw, and real, and show that there is hope; that you can come back from the dark days of mental illness.”
The event is free and open to the public. NAMI Southern Maryland encourage people to register online at tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience. The event is 7:15 to 9 p.m., Jan. 14, at The Family Life Center at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.