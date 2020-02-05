Richard Guinn has joined the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association Inc. as its information catalog librarian, according to a SMRLA news release.
In his duties, Guinn supports the public libraries in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties through cataloging and classification of all library materials using online cataloging database software. He comes to SMRLA from the Texas Medical Center Library in Houston where he was a cataloging and metadata librarian. Over a library career spanning more than 20 years, Guinn was also head technical services librarian at University of Texas School of Public Health and a librarian at the Texas Medical Center Library. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University and a master of library science degree from the University of North Texas.
Cataloging materials involves describing an item both physically — for example, how many pages a book has or how many minutes a DVD runs — as well as intellectually, by adding relevant subject headings, contents notes and summaries to a catalog record. Guinn will also act as the cataloging and processing team lead for SMRLA. He is a member of the American Library Association, the Association for Library Collections & Technical Services, and the Library & Information Technology Association.
Formed in 1959, SMRLA supports the three Southern Maryland library systems through coordinated services that county libraries cannot adequately provide themselves. SMRLA operates the tri-county circulation and online catalog system known as COSMOS, or Collections of Southern Maryland’s On-Line System; provides access to downloadable books, ebooks, online research and information resources, and other free electronic services; runs the region’s interlibrary loan system for books and materials; and organizes in-service training for library staff.
For more information about the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, visit smrla.org.
Ag foundation announces opening of scholarship
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2020 Academic Scholarships. MAEF Academic Scholarships are open to rising junior or senior undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in majors leading to careers in agricultural education or Extension education. Qualified candidates should complete and postmark their application by April 1.
Award announcements will be made by April 30.
Application information and the full announcement are posted on MAEF’s website at maefonline.com/home/student-center/scholarships/.
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-governmental nonprofit established in 1989. Through teacher workshops, scholarships, grants, Mobile Labs and Showcases, the Maryland FFA and advocacy, the Foundation pursues its mission to promote the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s lives.
The Foundation is funded through grants, service fees, generous donations from organizations, businesses and individuals and revenues from the “Ag Tag” license plate.