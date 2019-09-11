Above, American Legion Post 170 Chaplain Renee Thompson, left, accepts one of the seven wreaths placed at the flags of the five United States branches of service, the POW/MIA flags and the American flag, representing the American people during the third annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 8 at the Village Green Pavilion in Indian Head. Presenting the wreath is Leon Parks, American Legion services officer. At right, Dr. JoAnn Fisher, director of Women’s Veterans United Committee Inc., left, and Dr. Gerald George light Memoriam Candles. The Veteran’s United Committee sponsored the memorial and remembrance ceremony. George is commandant of the Free State Marian Corps Detachment, Marine Corps League of Bowie. He spoke at the hour-long ceremony with a tribute to the Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. The 9/11 ceremony is held in conjunction with a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored health fair.