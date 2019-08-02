Despite sweltering temperatures, a large contingent of motorcyclists led by the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club’s Mason Dixon chapter cruised around Southern Maryland during the inaugural Pete Medley Memorial Poker Run on Saturday all in the name of charity.
The event, which drew 40 participants, raised almost $1,700 for Calvert County Special Olympics.
“We saw a need in the local community so we decided to help,” said Mason Dixon chapter president Rick Hill, whose law enforcement-based club organizes several charity runs throughout the year. “We are very happy with how today has gone. Our locations were fantastic and everybody’s been very helpful. For a first run we had some kinks, so we’ll do a few different things next year.”
“I just wanted to help my sister-in-law [who has special needs] and donate to Special Olympics. That’s it,” said Sunderland resident LJ Poole, who is a member of the Local 602 Steamfitters and tooled around on his 2008 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. “It’s very, very, hard and it takes a lot of time and help and understanding, too.”
Riders picked up two cards at The Brick restaurant in Prince Frederick before heading off to All American Harley-Davidson in Hughesville, The Bucket Sports Bar in Lusby and finished at The Tavern in St. Leonard.
“We wanted to take part because it’s a charity event,” said government contractor Howard Michael of Bryan’s Road, who was taking part in the event with his daughter, Victoria. “It’s been great today.”
“I think Special Olympics is really important because my cousin is special needs so I think it’s cool they have this opportunity for them,” said Victoria, a 2019 graduate of Lackey High School who will major in mechanical engineering at Frostburg University. “It takes a lot of understanding and patience.”
While the Michaels were having a good day, the same could not be said for their poker hand, which Howard said was “in the running for the worst ever.”
As they relaxed at Buckets Sports Bar with their 2016 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic parked outside in the 97-degree heat, Ken and Debbie Moritz said entering the event was a no-brainer.
“The reason for the poker run is a worthy cause and we like to donate to worthy causes and get some time on the bike, so it all made sense,” said Ken, a contractor from Hollywood, Md., who has been riding all his life, and has travelled as far as Sturgis, S.D. “And it’s a beautiful day.”
“It’s been great out there,” said Debbie, who has been riding with her husband since 2005 and later placed fourth with a pair of kings. “It’s been a great day.”
The grand prize winner of a charter fishing trip with Coolbeanz Charters out of Chesapeake Beach was Rob Carothers of Fort Meade, who managed to draw three-of-a-kind.
Dan Fowler, an auto mechanic from Port Republic, placed second with two pairs; kings and threes, while St. Leonard printer John Cole was third with two pair; queens and nines.
The poker run was in honor of Pete Medley, an Anne Arundel detective who died unexpectedly in July 2010. He was also one of the founding members — Pat “Critter” Thompson and Ricky Hawkins were the others — of the Mason Dixon chapter back in 1995.
“He was a police officer, he was a leader and he was a mentor to us, and just a phenomenal family guy,” Hill said. “He was everything you’d want to be. I loved Pete and everything he stood for.”
“Oh, Pete was wonderful,” said Thompson, the club’s treasurer. “He was straight to the point and he wouldn’t pull any punches. An all-around great guy.”
Hill also said Medley was the reason he joined the club in the first place.
“A friend said, ‘Hey we have a bike club’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not really interested in joining a club,’” Hill said. “But I agreed to take a ride to Connecticut to see what it was like. While we’re there, someone stood up and said, ‘Can we pray for a member who has cancer?’ We passed a hat and raised $2,500, and two members drove 300 miles to give the money to the family, and that just blew me away. I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.”
For more information on the club, go to www.renegadepigs.com/
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL