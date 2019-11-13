Former Charles County Commissioner Ken Robinson was given the 2019 Charles County Heritage Award at the Conservancy for Charles County’s recent annual dinner meeting at Chandler’s Hope in La Plata, according to a Conservancy press release.
Robinson was recognized for having spearheaded better land use and environmental protection policies and legislation to better preserve and protect the natural resources throughout the county, the Mattawoman watershed in particular, and to targeting smart growth, according to the release.
A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Robinson’s career in radio journalism as a correspondent and producer for United Press International brought him to Washington, D.C., in 1984; in 2001, he settled in Charles County. Since 1995, he has operated his own public relations company which specializes in multimedia content and video production. His interests and expertise include tourism, the hospitality industry and aviation.
He was elected to two terms as Charles County commissioner for District 1 from 2010 to 2018. He became known for his work that culminated in the passage of the 2016 Charles County Comprehensive Plan and its implementation of zoning for protecting Mattawoman Creek. Having his own personal wind turbine in his backyard, he has been a steadfast proponent of alternative energy.
In other business, Conservancy members elected Ed Kelly of La Plata to the board of directors. In addition, three incumbent directors were re-elected: Nancy Schertler of Newburg, Matt Simpson of La Plata and Rick Viohl of Nanjemoy. Other returning members of the board are Brian Clark of Waldorf, Ellen Cline of Indian Head, Hal Delaplane of La Plata, Jason Hendricks of La Plata, Hugh Williams of La Plata and Chris Zabriskie of Port Tobacco. Austin Doherty of Nanjemoy retired from the board and was recognized for his service as treasurer.
The Conservancy for Charles County is an all-volunteer charitable nonprofit devoted to preserving and protecting the scenic, natural, forest, agricultural, rural and historic areas of Charles County for the benefit of the general public, according to the release. It is the only qualified land trust that operates exclusively in Charles County and partners with the Maryland Environmental Trust. It has protected over 2,000 acres in the county by working with landowners in a voluntary program of donated conservation easements.
For information about the Conservancy, call 301-932-5714.