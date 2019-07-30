Some artists realize they’ve made it when their album drops, others from reviews, but rocker Gavin DeGraw experienced his welcome to the big leagues moment in a whole new way.
On vacation with his family in Milan, Italy, several years back, DeGraw noticed a homeless man looking at his own reflection in a storefront window putting on a performance.
“As we got closer we realized he was wearing headphones and performing to himself by singing one of my songs in a really thick Italian accent,” DeGraw said, referring to “Chariot” off his debut album. “And I thought to myself, ‘Maybe this is the moment where I know I’ve made it. I was really taken aback. It was just an unbelievable experience as a musician. That was probably the ultimate a-ha moment.”
DeGraw, 42, is hoping concertgoers have a comparable experience when he takes to the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside stage Friday night at 7:30.
“I’m looking forward to it, man,” DeGraw said of the concert, which is the second leg of a 20-stop tour that will end Sept. 19 in Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada. “It’s been a while since I’ve been touring, so it’ll be good to get back out there and play some shows. Even during my time off I took some road trips, but I’ve always missed playing gigs. As a musician, my heart and soul is performing for people.”
The Spin Doctors — who shot to fame in the early 1990s with hits such as “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” — and recently-added Southern Maryland’s Phillip Michael Parsons will be the opening acts.
“I’ve known [lead singer] Chris Barron for years,” said DeGraw, who used to watch The Spin Doctors frontman perform at Nightingales in New York City. “He used to sit up there and play all the hits, and we’d just all hang out. We were all such huge fans, so it’s going to be a huge honor having him out there with his band.”
DeGraw shot to prominence when he released his debut album “Chariot” in 2003 and the hit “I Don’t Want to Be” was released and chosen as the theme song for the television drama “One Tree Hill.”
The song — which references his father, Wayne, a prison guard, and late mother Lynne, a detox specialist — has been covered numerous times by American Idol contestants in both the U.S. and Sweden.
The album also featured the song “Follow Through,” which he wrote after 9/11 and includes the lyrics “And we can build through this destruction, as we are standing on our feet.”
“I was referencing that moment of my life,” DeGraw said. “Did it affect me? Oh yeah. Oh my God yeah. It’s tough to explain. The world changed for me that day, as it did for so many people. The world became a lot more real to me and I think that as a songwriter you can’t help but have those experiences affect you. It certainly affects your sense of what matters.”
The following year he released an acoustic version of the album titled “Chariot Stripped.”
His second album “Gavin DeGraw” was released in 2008 and debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart.
“Free” followed in 2009 and “Sweeter” was released two years later and features the breakup hit “Not Over You,” and includes the agonizing line, “and I sit down at a table set for two.”
He is planning on releasing his seventh album — which he said will be a mashup of Bob Seger meets Tom Petty — by January.
“I’m trying to make a proper 1970s American style songwriter record with blue collar lyrics,” he said. “The kind of record that made me want to play music.”
And it was Billy Joel in large part that made DeGraw want to play music in the first place after he and his family attended a concert one Christmas when he was 15.
“That was the day I decided that was what I was going to do for a living,” DeGraw said. “I was from New York state and he was a New York guy, so he was like a local hero to me. Years later my phone rang and his people ask if I would open for him and I freaked out and went, ‘Oh, hell yeah.’”
DeGraw has opened for Joel the past couple years, including a 2018 New Year’s eve show from New York’s Nassau Coliseum.
It’s just really cool and such a huge honor,” DeGraw said of performing with Joel. “It’s kind of like opening for the Pope at the Vatican.”
When asked if he had any unusual riders in his concert, DeGraw burst out laughing.
“I don’t think there’s anything that’s real strange,” he said. “We don’t have anything crazy; just a bottle of booze or two, 100 Solo cups and the standard vegetable platter, but you never want to use the dressing because you might get food poisoning. But I’m bringing my dog so I might have to put dog food in the rider.”
“He’s a really awesome mutt,” DeGraw said of Buddy, who he found stranded at the side of a highway and tempted with Chicken McNuggets. “But he’s not the best guard dog in the world by the way. Even for the most threatening of people he’ll lay down on his back for and want his stomach rubbed.”
DeGraw maybe has a knack for attracting animals. Recently he stopped at a roadside dive — “part Denny’s, part casino,” he said — in the middle of the desert to fuel up.
“And a donkey, I kid you not, a donkey walks over to me and I’m thinking, ‘Am I going to end up with a pet donkey, too?’” DeGraw said. “It was unbelievable. I put it on Instagram because I knew people would think I was lying.”
DeGraw said he and his bandmates — guitarist and vocalist Billy Norris, bassist James Cruz, keyboardist David Maemone and drummer and percussionist Mike Baker — like to have a good time on stage.
“We have a ball, we have the best time,” he said, “but we’re also serious about our craft, because our craft means everything to us.”
“Gavin DeGraw might not be the most recognized name in the business, but his long list of hits ... have been on the charts since the early 2000s,” Calvert Marine Museum Society director of development Vanessa Gill said. “We’re thankful for all those that have bought tickets for our concerts already, and look forward to making even more friends at our final summer fundraiser this Friday.”
Tickets are $35-$69, and doors open at 5 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 410-326-2042, or go to calvertmarinemuseum.ticketforce.com/ordertickets.asp?p=109&src=eventperformances.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL