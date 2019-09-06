The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration opened the newly improved Route 224 Riverside Road Bridge over a branch of the Potomac River in Nanjemoy. The work was completed Monday, Sept. 2.
MDOT SHA closed the bridge in June and directed drivers to use Route 6, Greenleek Hill Road and Sandy Point Road for the detour route. MDOT SHA’s contractor, Anchor Construction Corporation of Washington, D.C., removed the existing single-span concrete-slab bridge and constructed a new single-span, two-lane concrete slab bridge. Remaining work for the $1.9 million project includes signage and landscaping installation, which will be performed using a daytime flagging operation through early fall.
Those who have further questions may call the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000.
Charles County College Fair is Sept. 18
The annual Charles County College Fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at North Point High School in Waldorf. Charles County Public Schools juniors and seniors attend the fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 as part of a school field trip. During their visit, students can meet with representatives from colleges and universities in attendance, talk with recruiters who represent the armed forces and also learn about opportunities available through vocational and technical schools.
The fair is open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.on Sept. 18. The evening session features two financial aid workshops hosted by Christian Zimmerman, director of financial assistance from the College of Southern Maryland. The workshops are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., both in the North Point auditorium.
Zimmerman will share tips for students in how to apply for financial aid and scholarships, requirements for financial aid and local resources. During the workshops, Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) also will present information about scholarships available through the state legislature.
Charles County Public Schools students who plan to attend the fair during the school day must submit a signed permission form to the college and career adviser at school. There is no cost to attend the fair. Questions about the fair can be directed to the college and career adviser at each high school or Alicia Jones, supervising counselor, at aajones@ccboe.com.
School system accepting applications for Student Page program
Charles County Public Schools is accepting applications from high school seniors interested in participating in the Maryland General Assembly Student Page Program. Each year, Charles County Public Schools selects three high school seniors and one alternate to represent the school system in the program.
Student pages spend two nonconsecutive weeks working in either the state Senate or House of Delegates during the legislative session in Annapolis. The session runs annually from January to April. Pages serve one week during the first eight weeks of the session and the second week during the last five weeks.
Pages receive a $55 stipend per day and must have transportation. Duties include keeping bill books up-to-date, distributing materials on the floor to members, assisting visitors and delivering messages to members.
Interested students must meet the following qualifications:
• Reside in Maryland and attend a Maryland public or non-public high school.
• Registered as a high school senior.
• Be at least 16 years old.
• Provide a social security number.
• Have an interest in government and history.
• Demonstrate outstanding classroom performance, behavior and judgement.
• Be reliable and courteous.
Students must apply for program consideration and can receive an application from the program sponsor at their school. The application is available on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/images/students/StudentPageApplication.pdf.
Along with the application, students must complete an essay assignment provided by their school’s program sponsor. Completed applications and essays must be submitted by Tuesday, Oct. 1, to the program sponsor at their school. Program sponsors are the following Charles County Public Schools social studies teachers:
• Henry E. Lackey High School, Jonathan Webster.
• La Plata High School, Chris Butler.
• Maurice J. McDonough High School, Nate Mouli.
• North Point High School, Anna Newton.
• St. Charles High School, Jonathan Perry.
• Thomas Stone High School, James Lloyd.
• Westlake High School, Dychon Whitaker.
A panel of school system staff members review applications and essay submissions to determine finalists for the three positions, as well as the alternate. Students who are selected as finalists will interview with a panel on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.
Additional details about the program are posted on the Maryland General Assembly website at dls.maryland.gov/careers/student-page-program/.
CCPS students must register and pay for AP tests by Nov. 15
The College Board has implemented a new Advanced Placement exam registration process; Charles County Public Schools piloted the process last school year. Any student enrolled in an AP class this year who is interested in taking the accompanying exam in May 2020 must register and pay for the exam by Nov. 15.
At the start of the school year, all AP teachers will provide students with access codes to an online College Board account at myap.collegeboard.org/login. Students must first create a College Board account to link an access code from their teacher to class resources. Students also will use their class account to register for any AP exam.
Cost per exam is $94; however, any student who decides to take an AP exam after the Nov. 15 deadline will be charged a late fee of $40 per exam. Additionally, any student who cancels an AP exam is subject to a $40 cancellation fee. Visit apstudents.collegeboard.org/exam-policies-guidelines/exam-fees for more details.