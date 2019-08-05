On Aug. 3, the Walmart stores in La Plata and Waldorf teamed up with the Salvation Army to gather school supplies donated by store patrons to support students when they return to school next month. Salvation Army volunteers manned shopping carts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both store locations asking patrons to donate school supplies.
According to Lt. Christopher Pachik, Waldorf Salvation Army outpost officer, the generosity of Walmart shoppers at both locations helped fill "10 40-gallon plastic tubs to the brim with school supplies.” Shoppers donated a wide variety of supplies consisting of composition books, trapper keepers, notebooks, pencils, pencil boxes and more.
Century 21 New Millennium, who partnered with the Salvation Army, will distribute school supplies to needy schools in La Plata, while Pachik will determine which schools could use the supplies in the Waldorf area.
“I’m not sure who needs the supplies more yet,” Pachik said. “If I find a school that desperately needs them or has a school drive coming up, they’ll get them. These people donated supplies not for the rich schools or those that have it all. I just want to make sure that the right schools get it. So, I’m waiting for God and the community to tell me who needs them most.”
Salvation Army volunteer Dustin Luehe, who entertained passerby's with his guitar, said, "I'm happy to volunteer my time to support this drive."
During a conversation with Pachik, Luehe shared his thoughts about visiting the Salvation Army. "I wouldn't mind coming to your Bible studies, and I think I know three other guys that would come with me," he said.
Pachik said the school supply drive is just one of many things the Salvation Army does in the community. The organization also provides social services, rent assistance, electric assistance, a food pantry, ministry and Bible studies. “We’re also accepting donations all year long as well as for volunteers to donate their time, treasure and talent,” said Pachik.
“We operate through people who donate hours, monetary donations and talents, such as if they might be a musician, because we have music classes or if someone is really good at cooking, we could do a homeless feeding. We just need help from the community,” he said.
For more information, email christopher.pachik@uss.salvationarmy.org, call 301-638-9532 or 727-226-5467, or visit the Salvation Army office at 7 Post Office Road, Suite B, in Waldorf.