The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 in the boardroom at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The topic will center on the future of public schools. The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education — also known as the Kirwan Commission — put forth recommendations to improve the quality of the state’s public education system. Board members want to hear what parents, students and county residents would like to see as the school system phases in commission recommendations.
The town hall will be televised live on the Charles County Public Schools website at ccboe.com and broadcast on Comcast Channel 96/Verizon FiOS Channel 12. Speakers should identify themselves and statements should be brief, to the point and limited to education-related topics. Personnel matters, pending or potential appeals regarding the actions or statements of individual staff members of the private lives of any individual are not appropriate topics.
CSM to host Southern Maryland Concert Band
The College of Southern Maryland will host the Southern Maryland Concert Band in the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center on Oct. 26.
The band was formed in 1984 by Charles Armstrong as an all-volunteer ensemble of adult and student instrumentalists dedicated to performing quality concert band music for audiences in and around Southern Maryland. Armstrong, a former supervisor of music and longtime band director in the Charles County Public Schools, wanted to recreate the American tradition of community bands. Through this vision, the original group, the Community Concert Band Inc. was founded.
Today, SMCB, under the direction of Michael Peerless, is a concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students. The band remains a popular fine arts fixture in the Southern Maryland music scene, performing concerts throughout the year in their community series and their two concerts on the La Plata Campus.
Community members with woodwind, brass or percussion experience are encouraged to contact the ensemble to inquire about available openings. CSM students may contact the coordinator of music to register for the band for credit.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for military/seniors/youth. For more information, email bxoffc@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or go to www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/concert-band/index.
Nominations sought for Hometown Heroes Award
Trollinger Law has opened nominations for its Hometown Heroes Award. Nominations are open to all first responders in Charles County and Southern Maryland, including paramedics, police officers, firefighters, emergency response teams, public safety providers, emergency hospital facilities and workers, military service members and other emergency personnel. Nominations are open until Nov. 30. Three hometown heroes will be selected to win $1,000 awards. To make a nomination, visit www.trollingerlaw.com/maryland-hometown-heroes.
Leadership Md. applications due Oct. 31 by 5 p.m.
Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better state by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, reports that all applications for the Class of 2020 must be submitted online at www.LeadershipMD.org by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2020 will be announced in early February 2020.
The program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers or their communities. Ideal applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and their state.
The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, age, ethnicity and gender.
To be considered for the Class of 2020, application packages must include: a completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org; paid application fee of $250; two references; one letter of recommendation; an authorizing official statement from a supervisor or CEO, unless self-employed; and a professional color photograph.
Full information is available at www.LeadershipMD.org. Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or Info@LeadershipMD.org.