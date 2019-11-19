The Charles County Public Schools system announced Thursday afternoon the Fresh Start Academy Advisory Board, which is composed of members representing the community and various organizations.
Dr. Dianna Abney, a Waldorf pediatrician and former director of the Charles County Department of Health, is the advisory board chair. The board will offer input and feedback on the Academy programs, policies and practices, according to a school system press release.
Other board members include: Catherine Meyers, representing the Center for Children; Linda McLaughlin, representing the Education Association of Charles County; Yolanda Christian, representing the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Janice Wilson, selected by the Board of Education; Del. C.T. Wilson, representing the Charles County state delegation; Kim Johnson, selected by the Charles County Board of Commissioners; Dyotha Sweat and Christienne Coleman-Warren, representing the NAACP; and DaVida Usual, elementary parent representative.
“We have asked the Advisory Board to help us think about how to best serve students in the program and offer perspectives for us to consider as we move forward,” Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill said in the release.
The Fresh Start Academy is a program for children in kindergarten through second grade “whose academic success is impacted due to disruptive, destructive or aggressive behaviors,” according to the press release.
The Fresh Start Academy Advisory Board will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21.