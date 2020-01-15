Charles County Public Schools is accepting applications for additional members to serve on its Safety and Security Advisory Council.
Members are volunteers with diverse backgrounds with expertise in security, law enforcement, mental health and other areas.
The council meets quarterly and provides suggestions and recommendations to the Superintendent and staff.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill started the advisory council at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Members are divided into four subgroups. Most recently, the facilities subgroup conducted site visits/threat assessments at a number of schools. During the school visits, the group focused on entrance points, arrival and dismissal procedures, lunch times, and completed or planned security enhancements.
Charles County residents interested in serving on the council should send a resume and letter of interest to Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security, at jstoddard@ccboe.com or by mail at P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646.
Vets home to hold ‘Meet the Artists’ reception
The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home will hold a “Meet the Artists” public reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 29449 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall.
The public is invited to meet artists from the current show while viewing their works on display. The gallery is located along the E-Wing Assisted Living Dining Hallway. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Angela Quade at 240-577-7003 or email veteranshomeart@charhall.org.
Maryland Climate Leadership Academy offered in Annapolis
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced open enrollment for Maryland Climate Leadership Academy courses in Annapolis, which will be starting in February. Registration is open until Jan. 31, but classes are capped at 75 participants.
The free class will be taught in three segments: Feb. 20-21; March 23-24; and May 14-15. This series is designed to prepare anyone interested in seeking Certified Climate Change Professional credentials. The specific location of the class will be announced after registration is complete.
The Maryland Climate Leadership Academy, which kicked off in fall 2018, is the nation’s first state-sponsored institution providing continuing education and executive training programs specifically designed for state and local government officials, infrastructure executives and business leaders.
The academy so far has graduated six cohorts, providing climate resilience understanding and training to more than 450 participants. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources helps fund the program and provides staff expertise for classes.
Master Gardener training class begins February
The University of Maryland Extension has announced that there is still room in its upcoming Master Gardener class for those who enjoy gardening and want to share their knowledge by educating and volunteering in the community.
Master Gardeners educate Maryland residents about safe, effective and sustainable horticultural practices that build healthy gardens, landscapes and communities. The 2020 course will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Feb. 3 through April 7 at University of Maryland Extension office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton and will cover topics such as botany, soils, vegetable gardening and more.
Cost for the course is $180 and includes a copy of the Maryland Master Gardener Handbook and other course materials. Space is limited. For more information, visit go.umd.edu/becomemg or contact Luke Gustafson at LNG@umd.edu or 301-539-3047.
Financial literacy course coming
Eligible Charles County Public Schools sophomores, juniors and seniors can take financial literacy for original credit this spring at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.
The course is a mix of online material and in-person requirements for completion.
The course begins Feb. 11 and ends May 26. Cost is $300 and payment is non-refundable. The blended online Apex course requires students to complete online course work as well as turn in assignments and complete course tests at the Stethem Center on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Parents must provide transportation for students. Students who do not complete the course and its requirements will receive a failing grade. Additionally, a student’s grade is factored into their GPA and may affect eligibility.
Registration for the spring course opens Jan. 17 and closes at 6 p.m. Jan. 30. Students will need to work with their school counselor to register for the course. Counselors must first sign off on a student’s enrollment in the course prior to registration. Parents will then receive details on how to pay for the course using MySchoolBucks, an online payment system used by CCPS.
Parents can also pay in person with cash or a money order at the Stethem Center on Jan. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. Registrations will not be accepted after 6 p.m. Jan. 30.
For more information, contact the CCPS Office of Career and Technical Education at 301-934-7393.
Library launches new room reservation system
Charles County Public Libraries has announced the launch of its new meeting room reservation and events calendar system. The new system is now live and reservations can be made by visiting www.ccplonline.org/policies/meeting-room/.
When making a reservation, be sure to select the correct booking type prior to proceeding with your meeting room request. This will ensure the proper for-profit status and reservation length are used for your booking.
Important items to note:
• Meeting room users will now have the ability to cancel reservations on their own.
• Meeting Room equipment may now be reserved directly during the room reservation process.
• Check out Communico College at communicocollege.com/communico-college/reservations-1140#bookaroom for a tutorial on how to book a room (skip ahead to 2:40 for patron instructions).