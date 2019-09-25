On Sept. 19, Superintendent Kimberly Hill, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) and other sheriff’s office deputies showed student drivers they cared as they arrived at Thomas Stone High School. Thursday marked year 12 for the “We Care” campaign, a partnership between Charles County Public Schools and the sheriff’s office that focuses on teen driver safety, according to a school system press release.
As student drivers arrived at Stone, they received a warm welcome and safe driving reminder. Stone Principal Shanif Pearl said she has about 80 student drivers and was excited to welcome them to school Thursday with a safety message. Each student driver was greeted by either Hill, Berry, their school principal, Pfc. Lewis Payne, who serves as the school resource officer at Stone, or another officer and received a flier containing safe driving tips and the annual We Care message, the press release said.
“Teens are our most vulnerable drivers due to inexperience. We Care raises awareness through school assemblies and activities that provide solutions to prevent teen deaths on the road,” Berry said in the release.
“We care about each and every one of our students. We want you to be safe and remember not to text and drive, wear that seat belt and avoid distractions when you are behind the wheel,” Hill said in the release.
During the first few weeks of a new school year, Hill joins Berry and other officers to pass out fliers to student drivers. Additional officers team up with the school resource officers at all high schools to greet students and pass out safety fliers. Throughout the school year, school resource officers hold seatbelt checks and monitor student drivers to ensure they are following the rules of the road.
Southern Maryland Diaper Drive begins
In recognition of Diaper Awareness Week this week, the Maryland Diaper Bank is holding a diaper drive to support Southern Maryland families struggling to meet their diapering needs.
Those wishing to donate to the diaper drive may drop off donations at Once Upon a Child at 2987 Shasho Place in Waldorf or My Gym at 1148 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, or they may visit the Amazon wish list on marylanddiaperbank.org.
Farm to School Week Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Charles County Public Schools is participating in Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week. During the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, cafeterias at all schools and centers will have special menu items featuring products grown and produced locally. Items using local products on the menu that week include fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products. Featured meals for the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 30 – beef hot dogs, mini pizza rolls, fresh local green beans and roasted local sweet potato wedges.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 – pulled chicken barbecue sandwich, mini pizza rolls, Texas beans and tater tots.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 – sweet and sour pork with fried rice, mini pizza rolls, fresh steamed broccoli and carrots.
Thursday, Oct. 3 – Piggy Mac, pulled pork served over macaroni and cheese with barbecue sauce, mini pizza rolls, local fresh corn on the cob and steamed spinach.
Friday, Oct. 4 – Farm Fresh Friday, a variety of local entrees served throughout the week, mini pizza rolls, chef salad, baked beans and coleslaw.
This is the third school year that Charles County Public Schools has participated in Maryland Farm to School Week. Produce vendors may include Serenity Farms, Parker Farms, Miller Farms and Casedy Farms. Hoffman’s Quality Meats, located in Hagerstown, is set to provide the beef hot dogs, pulled chicken and pulled pork.
The program is part of the Maryland Farm to School initiative and seeks to provide students with locally grown or raised food options. Maryland is the first state to have all public school systems participate in the Farm to School program, which marks its 12th year this month. Farm to School also supports hands-on learning activities for students, such as farm visits, school gardening clubs and culinary classes, and the integration of food-related education into classroom curriculum.
Throughout the week, all schools will have fresh local fruit including red and green delicious apples, gala apples and peaches. Secondary schools will have weekly specials including local hot dogs and cheese pizza.
Charles County Public Schools uses locally sourced foods as part of its food nutrition program during the school year. Maryland Farm to School is sponsored by the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland State Department of Education.