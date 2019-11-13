Superintendent Kimberly Hill, along with other Charles County Public Schools staff, is hosting a school safety and security town hall at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at Thomas Stone High School at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The town hall will be televised live at ccboe.com from the auditorium.
Staff will address safety and security issues, updates to school safety procedures, building enhancements and See Something, Say Something efforts. Following a brief presentation, staff will answer questions, take suggestions and hear comments. Viewers can submit questions electronically on Charles County Public Schools social media outlets Twitter, @ccps and Facebook at Charles County Public Schools. Tag questions with #ccpssafety19. Community members can also submit questions in advance by emailing jstoddard@ccboe.com.
Christmas Child drop-off sites open Nov. 18
This month, sites in the Waldorf area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Waldorf families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine, according to a press release. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Waldorf-area residents hope to collect more than 21,204 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children, according to the release.
Charles County collection sites:
• First Baptist Church of Waldorf at 10045 Bunker Hill Road: Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20, 4 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 22, 4 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 24, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hughesville Baptist Church at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road: Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 19, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 21, 9 to 11 a.m.; Nov. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 23, 9 to 11 a.m.; Nov. 24, 5 to 7 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 to 11 a.m.
• Indian Head Baptist Church at 27 Raymond Ave.: Nov. 18-22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 23-24, noon to 3 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 to 11 a.m.
• First Baptist Church of La Plata at 9070 Hawthorne Road: Nov. 18, 5 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 19, 3 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 20, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 21, 5 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 22, 3 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 24, 12:30 to 4 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 410-772-7360, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
State Board of Ed holding election for teacher member
The Maryland State Department of Education on Sunday began its statewide election to fill the newly-created teacher member position on the State Board of Education.
The individual who receives the most votes by the time polling ends on Nov. 17 will have their name forwarded to the governor for appointment to the SBOE. All teachers who hold an active teaching certificate, as of Oct. 1, 2019, will be eligible to cast one vote in the election. The voting period runs through Nov. 17. Voters should follow instructions listed on the MSDE website: Board of Educator Teacher Member Election.
The nominees for this position are: Kristy Herring, Alethia McCullough, Rachel McCusker, Kenneth Nwocha, Crystal Owens, Kelsey Pope, Jason Ray, Monica Roebuck, Crystal Rufenacht, Melaney Sanchez, Morgan Showalter, Andrea Torres-Blue and Michael VanDereedt.
The announcement of the election results will be posted by Dec. 23.
Letter campaign needs writers
America’s Adopt A Soldier is marking its ninth year reaching out to citizens to ask for cards of thanks to share with service members who are deployed and veterans who are in state veterans homes and hospitals.
“In 2018, over 200,000 care letters were shared,” Mary Keeser, Adopt A Soldier founder, said in a press release. “This year, the goal is to reach over 300,000, which would allow us to send at least four letters to every veteran in a veterans home or veterans hospital as well as to our deployed service members.”
The cards and letters are drawn or written by a diverse group of individuals, from 3-year-olds to the over 100-year-olds, Keeser said in the release. Letter writers use pens, pencils, crayons and pieces of paper to create messages of hope, appreciation, unity and support.
To participate in the 2019 National Care Letter Campaign, mail your personal written and designed letter or greeting card to America’s Adopt A Soldier, 5400 Shawnee Road, Suite #300, Alexandria, Va. 22312. For more information, visit www.americasadoptasoldier.org or call 703-278-3718.