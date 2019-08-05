In an effort to enhance investigative efforts of criminal matters, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new program called Virtual Crime Watch, according to a recent press release.
Owners of a home or business surveillance camera can register it with the sheriff’s office, which will then become part of a database the agency can use to ascertain if anyone has a security camera system in the vicinity of a reported crime. The sheriff’s office will not have a direct link to the footage from your camera, the release says, but they will know that you have a system that may have captured critical footage associated with the event being investigated.
“Providing us with the location of your security camera has the potential to help us apprehend or identify criminals faster. As officers respond to criminal incidents, they may be able to use the information or footage from the security camera to assist in the apprehension and prosecution of the criminals involved, thus keeping our communities safer,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in the release.
After registering a camera, the owner will be contacted by a member of the sheriff’s office if there is a crime in the area of the security camera.
“Any information that’s captured on a camera is of value to us. Our goal is to get as much information as quickly as possible in regards to any investigation we work, and video surveillance footage is excellent evidence when prosecuting crimes,” Lt. Louis Schmidt III, commander of the agency’s Homeland Security and Intelligence Section, said in the release.
To register a camera, visit Crimereports.com, click on “Register my Camera” and follow the prompts to create an account. Links are also available on the sheriff’s office webpage at www.ccso.us/. For more information and instructions, view the tutorial video on YouTube at youtu.be/M8RGZSyU1So