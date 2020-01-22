The Charles County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for an 81-year-old Nanjemoy man reported missing by family members on Tuesday night.
According to a release from the agency, John Stacey walked out to check the mail at his residence in the 2800 block of Smith Point Road on Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. When he hadn't returned 15 minutes later, family members began searching for him. Their search lasted for an hour before they contacted the police for help, the release said.
Once on the scene, the release said, police "immediately established a command center and began searching utilizing foot patrols, K9, MSP aviation, drones and the help of allied agencies," and posted on social media about the missing man. Police have also reportedly investigated tips provided to them and checked with local hospitals: Both of those returned no results.
The search is continuing as of Wednesday morning. Stacey was last seen wearing a blue coat, light blue jeans and a winter hat with earmuffs. He is described as a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches, 150 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. His family has indicated he may have the onset of dementia. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anyone wishing to help search for Mr. Stacey is asked to contact the CCSO non-emergency line at 301-932-2222.