The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Ronnie David Tippett, 29, of Hughesville who was reported missing on July 13, according to a recent press release.
Tippett was last seen in the area of Mechanicsville. Family members are concerned for his well-being. Tippett is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has brown hair, a beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored “Napoli’s” work shirt, dark gray sweatpants and brown/orange flip flops.
Tippett may be frequenting the Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Loveville or Newburg areas. Anyone with information regarding Tippett’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. K. Goddard at 301-609-6428.