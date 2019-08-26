A King George, Va., woman was killed in the early morning hours Saturday following a single-car accident.
According to information from the Maryland State Police, officers responded to a reported crash in the area of Bennsville and Marshall Corner roads around 1:09 a.m. Saturday.
The preliminary investigation conducted by troopers revealed a 2003 Dodge Neon, operated by 23-year-old Alia Nicole Watson of King George, Va., was traveling southbound on Bennsville Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Marshall Corner Road before traveling across the latter, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.
The accident shut down traffic in the area from the time officers arrived to investigate until about 4:45 a.m. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper Sabock. Trooper Baldi of the Maryland State Police Forestville barrack is doing the reconstruction work.