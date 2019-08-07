A slight decline in the amount of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay was documented last year, following a big rebound in grass acreage the prior year.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported last week that Chesapeake Bay underwater grass abundance fared better than expected in 2018, despite extreme rainfall causing a spike in nutrients and sediments. An estimated 50,015 acres of underwater grasses were mapped in Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay, with about 91,559 acres of underwater grasses bay wide.
However, more than 20% of the region was not fully mapped in 2018 because of highly turbid water, weather, and security restrictions near military facilities — meaning the actual acreage could be significantly higher, according to a release from DNR.
In 2017, a record-breaking 62,357 acres were recorded in Maryland, and about 105,000 acres were recorded bay wide. Since 2012, Maryland has seen a net gain of more than 25,500 acres of underwater grasses, working toward a 2025 restoration goal.
“The resilience of Maryland’s underwater grasses shows that our commitment to improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay is working and with continued efforts, we are well on our way to achieving our 2025 goal of 79,800 acres,” Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland Maryland DNR secretary, said in the release.
Last year’s record rainfall led to higher levels of nutrients and sediments and poorer water clarity in many of Maryland’s waterways. The prolonged muddy waters caused by these nutrients and sediments led to substantial declines in underwater grasses throughout large portions of the Potomac and Patuxent rivers. Grasses expanded in other rivers where the nutrient and sediment inputs were not as excessive.
Underwater grasses can respond quickly to improvements in water quality conditions, making them a critical indicator of restoration progress. Less nutrient and sediment pollution leads to improved water clarity, which in turn, allows for increased underwater grass growth.
The submerged aquatic vegetation is a critically important bay habitat that removes nutrients and sediment from the water column, reduce shoreline erosion, provide nursery habitat and protection for species like the blue crab and largemouth bass, and support and sustain migrating waterfowl.
The annual aerial survey was conducted by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science between May and October 2018 and covered 111 flight lines. The aerial imagery is used to identify the amount and location of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay and tidal tributaries.
Tax-Free Week is Aug. 11-17
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) wants to get the word out that Marylanders that Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week begins on Sunday, Aug. 11, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 17, according to a news release.
The comptroller is joining with the Maryland Retailers Association to promote a social media contest in which two winners will receive $2,500 and $1,000 scholarships, respectively, to any Maryland university, college or trade school.
To enter the contest during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, Maryland college and trade school students simply need to:
• Take a fun photo or video while shopping.
• Write a catchy caption. Be creative to catch the eye of the judges.
• Post to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #shopmdtaxfree.
Shoppers can like or follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information. The Maryland Retailers Association, which is providing the scholarships, will select the two entries that best reflect the spirit of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.
From August 11-17, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less — regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time — will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free.
For more information on qualifying items, visit marylandtaxes.gov, email taxhelp@comp.state.md.us or call toll-free at 1-800-MD-TAXES.
Portion of Turkey Hill Road closed Aug. 10-11
The Department of Public Works is notifying residents that due to a culvert pipe replacement, Turkey Hill Road between Hunters Ridge Court and Spalding Drive will be closed at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and is scheduled to re-open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. Dower Hill Farm Place residents will have access from Marshall Corner Road/Route 227.
Signs will be posted notifying the public. Due to unforeseen weather conditions or unexpected delays, construction could be delayed.
For more information, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/maps/road-closures, or call the Department of Public Works, Roads Division at 301-932-3450.
Arts alliance seeking fair goody bag items
The Charles County Arts Alliance is looking for free items to give away in its arts bags. Each year the arts alliance assembles arts bags filled with flyers, pens, bookmarks, coupons, water bottles, ruleers, brochures, business cards, press releases event announcements and other promotional materials to hand out to Charles County Fair attendees.
The Charles County Arts Alliance is asking interested organizations and businesses to bring 500 of their promotional items to their office, at 10250 La Plata Road in La Plata, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items must fit in the bags,, which are 12 inches wide and 15 inches tall. The deadline for delivery is Sept. 4. For additional information, call 301-392-5900.
Bird stamp design contest now open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites artists to submit their original works for the 46th annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp design contest by Nov. 1. The winning entry will appear on the 2020-2021 Migratory Game Bird Stamp hunters purchase to hunt migratory game birds in Maryland.
New this year, the contest will be held in conjunction with the 49th Annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Nov. 8-10. The Waterfowl Festival will hold a “People’s Choice Award,” which will let festival-goers cast their vote for their favorite entry. The department will officially judge the entries at noon on Nov. 10 to select the winner.
Each contestant may submit up to three entries for a fee of $15 for one entry, $20 for two entries and $30 for three entries. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects.
All entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints or photographs. To enter, contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms by Nov. 1. Complete contest rules and entry forms can be found on the department’s website: dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Documents/DuckStampContest.pdf.
USDA looking to help ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
CSM introduces 7-week evening mini-terms
The College of Southern Maryland is meeting the needs of today’s busy students by launching accelerated classes for most evening classes this fall, according to a college news release. This new student success initiative builds on students’ abilities to retain greater information within shorter structured time periods. In addition, CSM will offer the entire business management associate in applied science degree program in an accelerated schedule making it possible for students to complete their business management degree in 18 months.
Capitalizing on research that shows there are greater benefits in learning outcomes for students, especially working adults, CSM is shifting most courses meeting after 5 p.m. to seven-week mini-term classes. Evening classes draw the largest number of working adult students and the condensed format maximizes students’ time in coursework, allowing students to complete a degree program in about 18 months, according to CSM Vice President of Academic Affairs Eileen Abel.
“Research shows that students who accumulate more time learning a subject within a shorter period of time learn better,” Abel said. “They are able to retain more of the information. We also know from national data that this kind of acceleration allows students to focus on one or two courses at a time, allowing the student to balance other responsibilities while still being able to complete credit hours toward the educational goal.”
Most of the courses are offered in a hybrid format which combines the traditional face-to-face class contact twice a week with the remainder of the week’s coursework completed online.
The accelerated business management degree program will offer three courses at a time in a seven-week mini-session term. In the fall, students will attend classes face-to-face on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the La Plata Campus from 5:45 to 8:35 p.m. while also taking one course on the web. In the spring, classes meet Monday and Wednesday evenings, with one course on the web.
This degree program prepares students who are currently employed as well as those without prior work experience to develop the skills required of managers in a variety of business settings. Beginning courses expand the students’ skills in a number of disciplines, while upper-level courses and electives allow students to specialize to suit their career plans. The electives are pre-selected for students in the accelerated format.
Offering robust course options in mini-terms is a best practice of the college’s Guided Pathways design. Additionally, this model mirrors similarly successful accelerated formats that are offered at CSM’s partnering transfer institutions, such as UMUC, Southern New Hampshire University, Odessa College, Morgan State and others.
To learn more, visit the CSM online catalog at catalog.csmd.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=23&poid=4077&hl=business+management&returnto=search.
CSM will hold an open house on the La Plata campus from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Fine Arts Center Theater, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Visitors can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt, meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. This event is free. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/campus-open-house-tours/.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.
CyberTrip Advisor gives top tech travel tips
Family trips are in with summer in full swing. In fact, nearly two-thirds of American families will head out of town this summer. Theme parks, cruises and international travel top the 2019 summer travel list. As everyone knows, no matter where you’re headed — a new or familiar location — being continuously connected is part of the plan. While having family fun is the goal, the National Cyber Security Alliance also urges travelers to be cyber safe while away from home by following some simple practices to help keep your devices safe and your vacation plans from going awry.
Misplacing or having devices stolen can put a damper on vacation plans. It can easily happen to anyone.
• Set up the “find my phone” feature on your devices. This will allow you to find, remotely wipe data and/or disable the device if it gets into the wrong hands.
• Make sure all devices are password protected. Use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your phone or mobile device in case either are misplaced or stolen.
Get Wise About Public Wi-Fi: Using public Wi-Fi at the airport or hotel is very convenient, but wireless networks and hotspots are not secure. This means that anyone using the same Wi-Fi network could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected.
• Limit what you do on public Wi-Fi and avoid logging in to accounts that have sensitive information such as banking and email.
• Consider using a trusted virtual private network or a personal/mobile hotspot if you need a more secure connection.
• Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
Be in the know about how to secure your continuously connected life by signing up for NCSA’s newsletters at staysafeonline.org/email-signup/.