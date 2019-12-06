The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced the return of the holiday themed breakfast, according to a news release. Pinch, the Blue Crabs mascot once again teams up with Santa Claus to form the best duo in baseball. This holiday extravaganza takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The cost for admission is $7.
Events include:
• A hot breakfast.
• On-site U.S. Marine Corps Reserve accepting Toys for Tots donations, with every toy donated resulting in a free ticket to a Blue Crabs game on Opening Weekend 2020 (excluding opening day).
• Pictures with Santa “Claws.”
• Craft and cookie decorating stations.
• Ugly sweater contest, with the winner receiving a free ticket to the All-Star Game.
• Christmas caroling.
Regency Furniture Stadium is located at at 11765 Linus Drive in Waldorf. For tickets, visit mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
Poe House named Maryland’s first Literary Landmark
Citizens for Maryland Libraries, Maryland Humanities, Maryland Library Association and Poe Baltimore have announced that The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum in Baltimore, has been accepted into the United for Libraries national registry of Literary Landmarks. Poe House will be the first Literary Landmark in Maryland, according to a news release.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Poe House, 203 N. Amity St. in Baltimore. The date coincides with the celebration of Poe’s 211th birthday. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend.
The Literary Landmarks Registry began in 1986 to encourage the dedication of historic literary sites in the United States. Over 30 states have designated Literary Landmarks. The registry is overseen by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association.
The Edgar Allan Poe House was established as a museum in 1949 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1971. It is the last remaining home in Baltimore where the author lived (from 1833-1835), and it was here that Poe wrote some of his early stories. Poe, best known for his gothic tales and poetry, is also credited with inventing the detective story. Tales and poems written at 203 N. Amity Street include “MS. Found in a Bottle” (the author’s first paid work), “Berenice,” “Morella,” and “The Coliseum.”
Hay conference set for Jan. 15
The University of Maryland Extension, University of Delaware Extension and the Maryland-Delaware Forage Council is inviting forage producers, grazers, livestock owners and associated industry personnel to attend the Southern Maryland Hay and Pasture Conference, which will be held Jan. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baden Volunteer Fire Department, at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine.
The featured speaker for this upcoming series is Matt Poore, animal science department extension leader and ruminant nutrition specialist at North Carolina State University. Poore will speak on “Making the Most of Adaptive Grazing in Building a Productive Pasture-Based Livestock System” and also on “Building a Balanced and Resilient Forage System Using Perennials and Annuals.”
The event will cover a variety of relevant forage topics including weed control, soil health, pasture renovation and establishment, the use of annual forages and making quality hay and haylage. For more details and registration information, visit www.foragecouncil.com/event or contact Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
Library branches closed today
All branches of the Charles County Library system will be closed Friday, Dec. 6, for a staff development meeting. The closure does not affect online services at www.ccplonline.org.
All branches will be reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Community Bank sponsors 12 organizations
Community Bank of the Chesapeake will take to social media to raise awareness of 12 deserving local organizations that do inspiring things for the community, according to a news release. The bank will feature one per day over a 12-day period, Dec. 2 to 13, on its Facebook page. Every time a user “Likes” the bank’s post, the bank will donate $1 (up to 150 likes) to the particular organization. In addition, the bank is donating a base amount of $350 to each group, for a total amount of up to $500 given to each cause.
“Join us @cbtcconnects to help us give back to 12 deserving local organizations this year — one ‘Like’ on our featured post could help provide for an organization who needs new equipment, who are feeding the hungry or, who are building homes for someone in need,” said Diane Hicks, vice president and director of marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Join us in the spirit of giving and click ‘Like’ on our 12 Days of Giving posts.”
The selected organizations promote a wide array of causes, from feeding and providing shelter for those in need, to animal welfare and health care: Center for Abused Persons, Christmas in April, St. Mary’s, Community Mediation Center of Calvert County, Downtown Greens, Fredericksburg SPCA, Friends of Calvert Library, Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Museum, Gwyneth’s Gift, Humane Society of Calvert County, Spring Dell Center, St. Mary’s Nursing Center Foundation and The Arnold House.
VanGo holiday schedule released
Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 25, Christmas Day: VanGO will not be operating.
Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve: VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.