The Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation Inc. is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Tickets are $75 and includes open bar, food stations, a live auction, raffles and dancing to the music of Free Spirit. The main sponsors for this event are the Law Office of Hammad S. Matin and Law Office of James E. Farmer LLC.
The foundation is dedicated to raising funds to promote, strengthen and support women in the community through fellowship, education, service and mentoring programs. Since 2005, Southern Maryland Women’s League has raised over $250,000 and contributed 100% of those funds to nonprofits that assist women and children in Charles County.
For more information or for tickets, email Becky Hoffman at bhoffman@growingwithgrace.org or Helen Heier at heier2@comcast.net.
SMADC now accepting mini-grant applications
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission announced a new round of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant program. SMADC began accepting mini-grant applications Friday. The grant closes on Dec. 31; awards will be announced by mid-February 2020.
Since the inception of the program in 2017, the SMADC Board has approved funding for over $110,000 in support of projects that enhance diverse farming operations in all five Southern Maryland counties.
Mini-grant funds can be used for a variety of projects, that should be simple in scope, and ideally completed in a relatively short time frame. SMADC will award up to $2,000 per applicant for qualified projects, with a one-to-one match by the farmer. Current farmers with new ideas to diversify their business, and new and beginning farmers with dynamic ideas they would like to get off the ground, are encouraged to apply.
Example projects include the purchase of foundation livestock or plant stock, marketing and promotional materials, equipment and infrastructure for value-added production, fencing, hoop house, and on-farm upgrades to enhance food safety. Administrative expenses and events are not eligible for program funding.
For complete details, including criteria, guidelines and access to the online application form, visit ‘Farmer Resources’ to find the ‘Mini-Grants’ page at www.SMADC.com.
Career and technical ed staff to attend PTSO meetings
Staff from the Charles County Public Schools Career and Technical Education department will attend several Parent-Teacher-Student Organization meetings this month to spread awareness of CTE opportunities for students transitioning to high school.
CTE programs are available at all seven Charles County high schools, as well as the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. These programs range from Project Lead the Way biomedical and engineering pathways, to the Teacher Academy of Maryland pathway. North Point High School and Stethem offer other specialized programs such as a pathway in culinary arts, physical rehabilitation or graphic and media design.
The CTE “roadshow” will attend the following meetings. Parents and students interested in learning more about available CTE programs are encouraged to attend.
• Nov. 12, 6 p.m., Milton M. Somers Middle School.
• Nov. 12, 6 p.m., General Smallwood Middle School.
• Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., Matthew Henson Middle School.
• Nov. 14, 6 p.m., Piccowaxen Middle School.
• Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
• Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., Theodore G. Davis Middle School.
• Nov. 19, 6 p.m., Mattawoman Middle School.
• Nov. 20, 6 p.m., CTE open house at North Point High School (for North Point CTE programs).
Information about all available CTE programs is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php.