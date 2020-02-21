Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Nu Zeta Omega Chapter proclaimed this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “A Full Day On.” And so it was as the sorority cosponsored a three-prong action plan to engage the Southern Maryland community in attendance at the 16th Annual MLK Prayer Breakfast and Day of Service held on Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, according to a sorority news release.
With St. Mary’s College as the host and lead sponsor, the sorority co-sponsored the prayer breakfast with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the St. Mary’s County Human Relations Commission, and the College of Southern Maryland.
At the prayer breakfast, Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College, introduced the keynote speaker, Jason Johnson, a political analyst for MSNBC and a professor at Morgan State University. In his speech, Johnson quoted King’s “Blueprint” speech, better known as the “Street Sweeper” speech of 1967 and used it as a springboard for his call to the audience to strive for excellence, even in the seemingly mundane activities of one’s daily life, which, in turn, will build a community of excellence.
Performing at the prayer breakfast was St. Peter Claver Gospel Choir, the St. Mary’s Ryken Dance Team, and the Spring Ridge Middle School Rhythm Club.
At the prayer breakfast, the sorority was engaged in collecting, sorting, and boxing donations of shoes, canned foods and eyeglasses. They collected 341 pairs of shoes for Soles4Soles; 130 canned goods delivered to both St. Mary’s College and Immaculate Heart of Mary’s Food Pantries; and 80 pairs of eyeglasses for the Lions Club International. Student volunteers from St. Mary’s College Orientation Team were instrumental in helping with the collections as well as performing other tasks throughout the day.
After the prayer breakfast, the sorority kicked off its MLK Day of Service program, “Advocacy and the Arts Program: Rebirthing the Vision of the Renaissance” in conjunction with the Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities Inc.
The program included a “Chat with Dr. Johnson,” that focused on his lived experiences and lessons as a political analyst and professor.
A panel of subject matter experts and local leaders engaged the audience with their vision, major challenges, and strategies in concert with King’s vision of the beloved community: Sandra Barnes, health and well-being; Rose Frederick, voter registration; Marcia Greenberg, community Center; Linda Lymas food insecurities; and Janice Walthour, education.
Performances related to the day’s theme of “A Community Rebirth” were given in the areas of visual arts, tap dancing and the spoken word by AKA-NZΩ Miss Debutante Miyan Jewel Gainey, Alexandra “Lexi” Maynor,and Courtney “Cookie B” Barbour, respectively.
Celebrated were the winners of the AKA-NZΩ Chapter MLK Day of Service Essay Contest. Micah Kay, a second-year psychology major at CSM, was the winner from the college entries. Erin McRoy, a sophomore at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, was the winner from the high school entries. The topic of the essay was “The Harlem Renaissance: Its Contributions and Its Challenges for Us Today.” Both students were awarded a $100 scholarship and a “Certificate of Achievement.”
Voter Registration Training was the last, but not least, of the three-prong action plan of the Sorority activated on the Day of Service. The training was co-hosted by the sorority and the St. Mary’s County NAACP.
Throughout the day, the sorority with its community partner, nurse Ann Raley, was engaged in conducting blood pressure screenings. The sorority also pushed out to the Day of Service attendee’s information on heart health, diabetes control, caregivers’ health, healthy eating, and financial health and wealth.
In addition, a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau disseminated information about the importance of participating in this year’s census. Denise Barnes is the president of both the sorority and its charities, and Francine Dove Hawkins was the chairperson for the AKA-NZΩ Chapter’s MLK Day of Service.