The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is pleased to announce the launch of its recently updated website featuring fun and fresh new features for farmers and consumers alike.
Colorful, intuitive and easy to navigate, the website was constructed by All Ag Media of Calvert County. With organized drop down banners, downloadable guides and search capability, it elevates the collective online experience of Southern Maryland agriculture.
Farmers can visit the site to access resources such as available grants and financing, scholarships and sponsorships, a calendar of upcoming workshops and events, farm equipment rental program, and much more.
Consumers can access all of the commission’s signature programs that aim to connect farmers with their customers including the Buy Local Challenge, Southern Maryland Meats, Southern Maryland Oyster Guide and others.
The commission encourages all of those invested and interested in Southern Maryland agriculture to visit and enjoy the new site at www.smadc.com.
Victim advocate training is Sept. 23-26
The Maryland Coalition against Sexual Assault will hold sexual assault victim advocate training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-26 at the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown campus, at 22950 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.
MCASA’s Comprehensive Sexual Assault Victim Advocate training is designed for advocates who work directly with survivors of sexual assault in any capacity. The training covers both introductory and advanced topics to provide a foundation for best practices for advocates in the field of sexual assault services. Topics covered in this training include:
• An overview of sexual assault: theory, myths, statistics and approach.
• Neurobiology of trauma.
• Roles of law enforcement, forensic nurse examiners, prosecutors and sexual assault response teams.
• Criminal injuries compensation board.
• Crisis intervention.
• Professional ethics and boundaries.
• Confidentiality and advocate testimony.
• Safety planning, risk assessment and cyberstalking.
• Criminal and civil legal options.
• Self-care and vicarious trauma.
• Differences, ally-ship and advocacy.
• The Prison Rape Elimination Act for advocates.
• Human trafficking.
• Campus sexual assault and the implications for advocates.
• Sexual violence in rural communities.
• Prevention.
Registration for this training is free and open to all. Member rape crisis centers and staff receive priority registration. MCASA is an authorized sponsor of the Maryland Board of Social Workers and can therefore provide continuing education units for social workers. Each one-hour session is equivalent to 1.0 CEU.
To register for training, visit mcasa.z2systems.com/np/clients/mcasa/eventRegistration.jsp?event=215&. For more information, call 301-328-7023 or email info at mcasa.org.
School system earns workplace wellness award
Charles County Public Schools reached the bronze level in the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work awards. HMB is a statewide initiative through the Maryland Department of Health that supports and promotes wellness in the workplace, according to a press release.
“A healthy workforce is a productive one,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in the release. “By supporting healthy lifestyle choices and providing weight management and fitness options for employees, we believe the long-term effects will benefit CCPS and its staff.”
The CCPS wellness initiative includes an at-work Weight Watchers program for employees and their families, and emails highlighting health-related topics sent each month to employees with information about the flu, skin cancer, physical activity, sleep and other topics. Earlier in the year, four Webinar Wednesdays were offered covering topics such as diabetes awareness, raising healthy children, brain health and creating a work-life balance.
Healthy cooking classes taught by the culinary arts instructor at North Point High School are offered to CCPS employees on a first-come, first-served basis and immediately fill up with a waiting list. A produce stand was open during summer and fall at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to allow employees and visitors an opportunity to purchase locally-grown produce. The stand reopened this month.
Fitness classes were offered in spring and fall 2018 with 223 participants in the fall and 244 in the spring — an increase of almost 10%. Classes were offered again in Spring 2019. The Keep Well Program partners with CCPS to provide discounted World Gym memberships to employees. Participation among CCPS employees and their families jumped by 15% in the 2018-19 school year from 310 participants to 356. Future plans include a CCPS 5K race slated to be held in the fall.
Award recipients were recognized June 7 at the 10th annual Worksite Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.
Maryland Lighthouse Challenge set for September
One of the missions of the Chesapeake Chapter of the United States Lighthouse Society is to educate, inform and entertain those who are interested in Chesapeake Bay area lighthouses. On the weekend of Sept. 21 to 22, in partnership with the lighthouse organizations across the state, volunteers of the Chesapeake Chapter will do just that during the 2019 Maryland Lighthouse Challenge.
Participants who visit participating lighthouses during the allotted hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will receive a complimentary souvenir at each. It is not necessary to visit all the lighthouses to participate and they can be visited in any order. Those who visit all the attractions will receive an additional “completer” souvenir proclaiming that “they’ve seen the lights!” For participants’ added pleasure, and to really put the “challenge” in the event, there are two additional bonus lights, the Blackistone Lighthouse Replica at the site of Maryland’s birthplace, St. Clement’s Island, and Millers Island Lighthouse to be viewed from the popular Dock of the Bay Restaurant in Sparrows Point. The Bonus Lights do not count toward event “completion,” but will earn participants extra souvenirs.
There will also be an add-on bonus cruise aboard Sawyer Charters, departing from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to see some of the Chesapeake Bay’s more elusive lighthouses, and an early bird special on Friday, Sept. 20, which includes all of the Eastern Shore attractions, for those who want to jumpstart their Challenge adventure. Participants can visit Hooper Strait, Choptank River Replica and Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouses during the “early bird.”
Lighthouses are an important aspect of Maryland’s maritime heritage and remain treasured keepsakes of a by-gone era. Participants will find these magnificent structures and the history surrounding them water’s edge at some of the most scenic destinations statewide.
Renaissance Festival’s 43rd season opens Aug. 24
The Maryland Renaissance Festival begins its 43rd season Aug. 24 and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day through Oct. 20 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts and more.
The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life with more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, a 3,000-seat arena with armored jousting and streets filled with village characters. Over 140 artisans will exhibit their crafts in their own renaissance shops, along with 42 food and beverage emporiums.
From Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, tickets are $20 for adult admission, $18 for ages 62 and over and $9 for children ages 7 to 15. Beginning Sept. 14, admission increases to $27 for adult admission, $23 for ages 62 and over, and $12 for ages 7 to 15. The event is free for ages 6 and under. Group rates, multi-day passes and active duty military personnel are also available.
For tickets, visit www.maryland renaissancefestival.com.