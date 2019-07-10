The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has announced the launch of their Southern Maryland Oyster Guide website.
The new SOMDOysterGuide.com reveals Southern Maryland’s oyster industry with an invitation to explore the web-hosted guide to “Find, Eat, and Savor” Southern Maryland oysters, to meet the community that grows and harvests them and experience the oyster’s unique regional, cultural and maritime heritage.
Originally hosted by Morgan State’s Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Laboratory, the former “Trail’”website was handed over to SMADC this year and has since been completely revised into a fully comprehensive region-wide industry Oyster Guide featuring over 70 profiles — including all types of oyster producers — wild caught and aquaculture — plus industry related businesses such as heritage sites, museums, restaurants, stores and watermen tours.
The primary focus of the guide are the 21 oyster producers whose profiles offer a glimpse into their lives, work and backgrounds. Details include contact information, links to producer’s websites and social media platforms, plus harvesting criteria (farmed/aquaculture or wild), oyster “flavor profiles” and “where to buy” at producer recommended retailers and restaurants. Additional sections highlight oyster affiliated attractions, restaurants and tours, all with detailed descriptions of the services offered.
The broader website features key resources that enhance the web-visitor experience and maximize engagement of the consumer — to buy, eat, experience and develop a preference for Southern Maryland oysters. An events calendar provides information on upcoming oyster related public events and activities, and news, education and resource sections offer information that engages and educates the consumer — including fascinating oyster facts, farming and harvesting techniques, how oysters benefit the environment and the local economy, conservation, advocacy and support programs and more.
View and explore the Southern Maryland Oyster Guide now at: www.SOMDOysterGuide.com, and pick up a free promotional card highlighting the Southern Maryland Oyster Guide (while stocks last) at regional welcome centers, public libraries and some participating producers, restaurants, retailers and heritage sites.
Maryland School for the Blind holds sports, camps
The Maryland School for the Blind will offer several day and overnight camps for students who are blind or visually impaired during the month of July. All of the summer programs focus on the Expanded Core Curriculum, a set of skills in nine focus areas that are utilized by students with visual impairments in addition to a core academic curriculum.
The TRECCK for Success program for middle and high school students runs July 22-26. This life-skills program will focus on compensatory skills, orientation and mobility, social skills, the use of assistive technology and sensory efficiency skills. Students will participate in fun, theme-filled activities and field trips.
MSB Camp Abilities, a developmental sports and recreation camp for youth ages 9-17, will be held on the school’s campus from July 15-19, with a second week taking place at Lions Camp Merrick in Nanjemoy from July 28 to Aug. 1. MSB’s Camp Abilities is the only overnight sports camp in the area for blind or visually impaired students. The program helps students to develop physical fitness and social skills by participation in a variety of sports and activities, including beep baseball, soccer, swimming, track and field, judo, rock climbing, archery, hiking, crafts and the traditional camp fires. In addition, MSB is partnering with The Baltimore Orioles and the League of Dreams, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the sports of baseball and softball to people of all abilities, for a beep baseball clinic at Camp Abilities on Tuesday, July 16. Players from both organizations will be participating in the sport of beep baseball with the MSB campers.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor @410-319-5722 or dottyr@mdschblind.org.
Franchot reports $5.8 million rebate from card company
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced Monday that the state has received a $5.8 million rebate from U.S. Bank. The payment is the result of 77 state agencies spending $284.8 million on small purchases through Maryland’s Corporate Purchasing Card program for the period of April 26, 2018, through April 25, 2019.
Under this program, the Comptroller’s Office issues one payment each month to U.S. Bank for all card purchases made during the previous month. Merchants are paid directly by VISA, usually within two business days of the purchase, which is shorter than the normal 30-day payment cycle. U.S. Bank pays a rebate when the state reaches pre-set purchase volumes. This contract for purchasing card services was approved by the Board of Public Works in 2013, with U.S. Bank offering a higher rebate percentage than the previous vendor.
Maryland first began using the VISA corporate purchasing card program in March 1997. Since then, the state has purchased over $4.3 billion worth of goods and services, while earning $68.4 million in rebates.
Maryland Conservation Corps recruiting
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.
The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September.
In an average year, Maryland Conservation Corps members will:
• Conduct interpretive state park programming.
• Help preserve rich historical heritage sites.
• Improve park nature centers.
• Maintain hundreds of miles of trails.
• Plant thousands of trees.
• Provide environmental education programming for Maryland students.
• Restore wildlife habitat.
• Support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays.
• Work with schools to plant bay grasses.
To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application, which can be found at dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/mcc_application.aspx. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. For more information, visit news.maryland.gov/dnr/2019/06/06/maryland-conservation-corps-recruiting-for-september-class/.
Leadership Southern Maryland seeking projects
Leadership Southern Maryland is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations within Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties to provide projects to be completed by the LSM Class of 2020. This year, proposals will be accepted from both 501(c)(3) and community-focused organizations.
To view the Request for Proposal, submit a proposal, or to see successful past proposals, visit www.leadershipsomd.org. The deadline is Aug. 1, after which all proposals will be reviewed and selections will be made by mid-August.
A maximum of eight projects will be chosen to form the Leadership Southern Maryland Connections project list for 2020. LSM will also host a question and answer session at 9:30 a.m. on July 23 at the St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce for organizations interested in submitting proposals.
The mission of Leadership Southern Maryland is to educate and inspire a diverse group of current and emerging leaders to create collaborations and partnerships to impact the community needs of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
In keeping with this mission, Leadership Southern Maryland is looking to establish a partnership with nonprofit organizations within the Southern Maryland region.
This partnership, Leadership Southern Maryland Connections, will aid the participants’ learning by increasing their knowledge of regional issues, lend the nonprofit extra expertise and manpower to complete a needed project, and allow for team building within a small group.
For more information, contact Denise Foster, executive director of Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-SOMD, via email at denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.
SMECO refunds members’ capital credits
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is refunding members’ capital credits totaling nearly $5.4 million. Of that total, a general refund of approximately $3.4 million will be issued this month. Eligible active members will receive credits on their bills, and checks will be issued to eligible former members. Special refunds of about $2 million will be paid throughout the year to estates of deceased members and to help satisfy unpaid final bills.
SMECO’s margins for 2018 totaled more than $27 million. SMECO uses margins — revenue minus expenses — as working capital for system improvements and construction.
At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins are allocated to a special capital credit account for each member, based on how much electricity the member purchased and the rate at which the account was billed. SMECO’s board of directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the cooperative and determines when SMECO members’ capital credits will be refunded.
All eligible active members will receive a credit on the bill for their primary account. If members wish to contact SMECO to designate their primary account, they may call 1-888-440-3311. Eligible former members will receive a full refund of the balance in their capital credit account if the balance is $100 or less.
Entrepreneurship training for veterans
Project Opportunity will be providing an intensive, curriculum-based 10-week training program for veterans, meeting one night per week, beginning Sept. 10. The program is facilitated by business professionals and subject matter experts and concludes with a formal business pitch.
This training is provided at no charge to veterans, active duty and reserve personnel, but space is limited. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. For more information or to register, visit www.project-opportunity.com, or call Joe Giordano at 410-860-6664 or email joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Fall financial literacy course at Stethem
Charles County Public Schools juniors and seniors can take financial literacy for original credit this fall at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The course is a mix of online material and in-person requirements for completion. The fall session is the final opportunity for any junior or senior to complete the financial literacy course at Stethem. The change does not affect any student who is already registered to complete the course during the CCPS summer school program.
The course begins Sept. 23 and ends Jan. 16, 2020. The cost is $300 and payment is non-refundable. The blended online Apex course requires students to complete online course work as well as turn in assignments and complete course tests at the Stethem Center on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Parents must provide transportation for students. Students who do not complete the course and its requirements will receive a failing grade.
Registration for the fall course opens 8 a.m. Sept. 3 and closes at 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Students and parents will need to work with their school counselor to register for the course. Counselors must sign off on a student’s enrollment in the course. Parents will then receive details on how to pay for the course using MySchoolBucks, an online payment system used by CCPS.
CCPS is exploring additional options for students to complete the financial literacy graduation requirement outside of their traditional class schedule. For more information, contact the CCPS Office of Career and Technology Education at 301-934-7393.
Maryland Renaissance Festival 43rd season opens Aug. 24
The Maryland Renaissance Festival begins its 43rd season Aug. 24 and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day through Oct. 20 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts and more.
The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life with more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, a 3,000-seat arena with armored jousting and streets filled with village characters. Over 140 artisans will exhibit their crafts in their own renaissance shops, along with 42 food and beverage emporiums.
From Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, tickets are $20 for adult admission, $18 for ages 62 and over and $9 for children ages 7 to 15. Beginning Sept. 14, admission increases to $27 for adult admission, $23 for ages 62 and over, and $12 for ages 7 to 15. The event is free for ages 6 and under. Group rates, multi-day passes and active duty military personnel are also available. For tickets or for more information, visit www.maryland renaissancefestival.com or email info@rennfest.com.
Early Childhood Day Aug. 3
The 2019 Charles County Early Childhood Day is a free event that provides parents, caregivers, and early childhood professionals with resources to help children get a jump start on education. Engaging activities for young children will be provided by the vendors in attendance. The rain or shine event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Capital Clubhouse, at 3033 Waldorf Marketplace in Waldorf.
With a “ready-for-school” theme, Early Childhood Day brings child care providers, early learning experts, and organizations that work with children and families together in Charles County. Ice cream, face painting, balloons, music, games, rock climbing, physical fitness activities, backpacks, door prizes, storytellers, and storybook characters are just a few of the kid-friendly options available.
Early childhood matters in Charles County. The Early Childhood Advisory Council’s mission is that all Charles County children, age newborn through five, enter school ready to learn.
Exhibitor and sponsor registration information is available online at https://bit.ly/2XqvoxC. The deadline to register is Monday, July 8.
For more information, contact Laura Durner at 301-396-5241 or GustafsL@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
CyberTrip Advisor gives top tech travel tips
Family trips are in with summer in full swing. In fact, nearly two-thirds of American families will head out of town this summer. Theme parks, cruises and international travel top the 2019 summer travel list. As everyone knows, no matter where you’re headed — a new or familiar location — being continuously connected is part of the plan. While having family fun is the goal, the National Cyber Security Alliance also urges travelers to be cyber safe while away from home by following some simple practices to help keep your devices safe and your vacation plans from going awry.
Misplacing or having devices stolen can put a damper on vacation plans. It can easily happen to anyone.
• Set up the “find my phone” feature on your devices. This will allow you to find, remotely wipe data and/or disable the device if it gets into the wrong hands.
• Make sure all devices are password protected. Use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your phone or mobile device in case either are misplaced or stolen.
Get Wise About Public Wi-Fi: Using public Wi-Fi at the airport or hotel is very convenient, but wireless networks and hotspots are not secure. This means that anyone using the same Wi-Fi network could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected.
• Limit what you do on public Wi-Fi and avoid logging in to accounts that have sensitive information such as banking and email.
• Consider using a trusted virtual private network or a personal/mobile hotspot if you need a more secure connection.
• Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
Be in the know about how to secure your continuously connected life by signing up for NCSA’s newsletters at staysafeonline.org/email-signup/.
School system earns workplace wellness award
Charles County Public Schools reached the bronze level in the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work awards. HMB is a statewide initiative through the Maryland Department of Health that supports and promotes wellness in the workplace, according to a press release.
“A healthy workforce is a productive one,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in the release. “By supporting healthy lifestyle choices and providing weight management and fitness options for employees, we believe the long-term effects will benefit CCPS and its staff.”
The CCPS wellness initiative includes an at-work Weight Watchers program for employees and their families, and emails highlighting health-related topics sent each month to employees with information about the flu, skin cancer, physical activity, sleep and other topics. Earlier in the year, four Webinar Wednesdays were offered covering topics such as diabetes awareness, raising healthy children, brain health and creating a work-life balance.
Healthy cooking classes taught by the culinary arts instructor at North Point High School are offered to CCPS employees on a first-come, first-served basis and immediately fill up with a waiting list. A produce stand was open during summer and fall at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to allow employees and visitors an opportunity to purchase locally-grown produce. The stand reopened this month.
Fitness classes were offered in spring and fall 2018 with 223 participants in the fall and 244 in the spring — an increase of almost 10%. Classes were offered again in Spring 2019. The Keep Well Program partners with CCPS to provide discounted World Gym memberships to employees. Participation among CCPS employees and their families jumped by 15% in the 2018-19 school year from 310 participants to 356. Future plans include a CCPS 5K race slated to be held in the fall.
Award recipients will be recognized June 7 at the 10th annual Worksite Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.