Quick recaps on Week 4 in Southern Maryland high school football
St. Charles 27, Northern 22
For some members of the Spartans, the scene may have been a little too familiar as time ticked towards the end of the fourth quarter in Friday night's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division game against the visiting Patriots.
With Northern driving towards a potential game-winning touchdown, St. Charles was defending the same end zone as in the fourth quarter and overtime of last season's playoff game between the teams, won in dramatic fashion by Northern 15-14.
This time, Northern had first down and goal from the Spartans’ 2-yard line, but the hosts held, stuffing two runs for five yards in losses before two incomplete passes sealed the five-point win.
The teams were tied at 8 at the half and again at 15 midway through the third quarter before St. Charles opened up a 27-15 lead after touchdown runs by Klayton Batten and Konner Blount-Foster, the latter Blount-Foster’s 4-yard rush to the end zone with 10 minutes 27 seconds remaining. But Northern pulled to within 27-22 on JP Gross' 15-yard touchdown run almost three minutes later.
With just less than five minutes to play, the Patriots (3-1, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) took possession at the St. Charles 39 and were able to advance down to the two before the Spartans (3-1, 1-0) stymied the comeback attempt.
The hosts rushed for over 300 yards, while Northern quarterback Zach Crounse exceeded the 300-yard mark on 28 of 58 passing.
Lackey 13, Westlake 6
The visiting Chargers kept their unbeaten season intact with the win over the Wolverines in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Lackey (4-0, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) spotted Westlake (1-3, 0-2) an early 6-0 lead when Wolverines quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell capped a 14-play, 90-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
Trailing 6-0 at the intermission, Lackey went back to its brutal ground game and running back Jonathan Thompson carried the bulk of the load. The Chargers drew even when Thompson capped a 12-play, 71-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
After Westlake turned the ball over on downs near midfield midway through the fourth, Thompson capped a seven-play, 54-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run off left tackle and kicker Mikah Seger connected on the extra point attempt to give the visitors a 13-6 lead with 2:39 remaining. Thompson finished the night with 195 yards and two rushing touchdown on 29 carries.
Westlake countered by marching into Lackey territory on its final drive before the Wolverines again turned the ball over on downs on a deep pass by Maxwell that was caught out of bounds.
Great Mills 36, Leonardtown 21
The Hornets ended a two-game losing streak with the win over the visiting Raiders in a SMAC Potomac Division contest.
Great Mills (2-2, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) led 14-7 at halftime and extended the lead to 20-7 after three quarters.
Leonardtown (0-4, 0-2) got to within 20-14 just before the midway point of the fourth, but Great Mills extended the lead to 28-14 moments later and prevailed.
St. Mary’s Ryken 34, Catholic (Va.) 14
The Knights won their third straight game with Friday night’s nonconference win over the visitors from Virginia.
St. Mary’s Ryken (3-2 overall) has scored 106 points in the three victories.
La Plata 54, Thomas Stone 25
The Warriors won their third in a row with Friday night’s win over the visiting Cougars in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest.
La Plata (3-1, 2-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led 34-7 at halftime and 41-19 after three quarters en route to the win.
Thomas Stone (1-3, 0-2) fell for the second straight week.
North Point 47, Chopticon 7
The Eagles rebounded from a Week 3 loss to Huntingtown with their win over the visiting Braves in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
North Point (3-1, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) led 33-0 at halftime. Chopticon fell to 2-2, 1-1.
Huntingtown 41, Calvert 0
The visiting Hurricanes delivered their second shutout of the season in Friday’s nondivision win over the Cavaliers.
Huntingtown (4-0 overall) led 7-0 after a quarter and 27-0 at the half en route to the shutout. Through four games, the Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 147-20.
Calvert dropped to 2-2 with the loss, falling for the second time in three weeks with both defeats coming against in-county opponents.
Patuxent 41, McDonough 0
The Panthers won their second straight game in blanking the visiting Rams in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Patuxent (2-2, 2-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led McDonough (0-4, 0-2) just 6-0 at the break, but exploded in the second half to cruise to the shutout victory.