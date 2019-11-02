Quick recaps on Week 9 in Southern Maryland high school football
McDonough 20, Leonardtown 13
The Rams were able to hang on for a win over the visiting Raiders in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover matchup between two teams with first-year head coaches looking to pick up their first win of the season.
The Rams (1-8 overall) got on the scoreboard first with 10 minutes 15 seconds left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by junior Timothy Barrett to lead 6-0.
McDonough added to its advantage on a 4-yard touchdown pass from junior Anthony Holton to senior Mack Coleman to put the Rams in front 14-0 with 7:58 left in the first half.
On the last play of the half, McDonough senior Christian McNeill found the end zone on a 34-yard touchdown pass from senior Andre Slade that put the Rams in front 20-0 at the half.
Leonardtown (0-9) recovered a fumble early in the third quarter with McDonough threatening to score again with the ball at the Raiders’ 5-yard line.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard with 1:56 left in the third on a 77-yard touchdown pass from junior Jordan Riggs to junior Martin Wilson.
Leonardtown trimmed its deficit to one possession with 5:56 left in the fourth on a 9-yard scramble by Riggs and the visitors trailed 20-13.
After the teams traded interceptions on their ensuing drives, a blocked punt set up the Raiders with a first down-and-goal from the 10 with 4:07 left to play.
McDonough's defense was able to stop Leonardtown and run out the clock on offense for the victory, the first for Rams head coach Brock Virts.
Lackey 28, Thomas Stone 14
The visiting Chargers won their second straight game with the victory over the Cougars in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Lackey (8-1, 5-1 SMAC Chesapeake) led 7-0 after a quarter and 21-0 at halftime.
Trailing 28-0, Stone (2-7, 1-5) scored a late third-quarter touchdown and got another score came in the fourth but suffered its fourth straight loss.
St. Charles 45, Chopticon 28
The visiting Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off the Braves in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
St. Charles (7-2, 5-1 SMAC Potomac) led 19-8 at halftime.
Chopticon (3-6, 2-4) pulled to within 33-28 in the fourth quarter before the Spartans got some breathing room later in the period to pick up the win.
The Spartans finished the regular season with their fourth straight win.
North Point 41, Northern 20
Tedros Gleaton passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the visiting Eagles to a decisive victory over the Patriots in a SMAC Potomac Division contest to close out the regular season on Friday night.
North Point (7-2, 4-2 SMAC Potomac) rolled up almost 500 yards of total offense, overcoming over 200 yards in penalties.
The Eagles led 14-0 after a quarter, on touchdown passes from Gleaton to Kroy Myers and Israel Parker. Christian Homer then was on the receiving end of Gleaton's third touchdown pass early in the second quarter to extend the visitors’ lead to 21-0.
Northern (5-4, 3-3) got on the board shortly thereafter when Zach Crounse connected with Cody Howard on a 9-yard scoring strike, putting the Patriots to within 21-7.
Michael Craig scored on a 10-yard rush for North Point midway through the third period, again pushing its lead out to 27-7. Crounse hooked up with Mark Nicholson shortly thereafter to cut the deficit to 27-13, but Gleaton scored on an impressive 25-yard run late in the third quarter to again increase the lead to three scores at 34-13.
Early in the fourth quarter, Nicholson hauled in his second touchdown of the night, this time a 15-yard pass from Crounse, but the Eagles answered with another scoring drive, capped by a 10-yard rush by Gleaton.
Craig and Corey Johnson exceeded 100 yards rushing for North Point, which rolled up close to 350 yards on the ground, while Gleaton also completed 9 of 19 passes for another 147 yards.
Patuxent 27, Westlake 6
The Panthers attained their seventh straight victory in upending the visiting Wolverines in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Patuxent (7-2, 6-0 SMAC Chesapeake) got a pair of special teams touchdowns as Trent Rocarek returned a punt 62 yards for one score in the second quarter and junior Dajore Brooks returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards for another touchdown.
The Panthers gained the lead when Adam Commodore scored on a 48-yard run in the last minute of the first quarter to give them a 7-0 lead. Rocarek’s punt return for a score in the second quarter vaulted the hosts to a 13-0 halftime lead.
Brooks promptly returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 20-0, Westlake (4-5, 2-4) ended Patuxent's bid for a shutout with a 9-play, 71-yard drive that ended when Nigel Harrison scored on a 7-yard run to trim the deficit to 20-6.
Patuxent sealed the verdict when quarterback Dylan Lovett scored from four yards out on a keeper with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
La Plata 32, Calvert 2
The Warriors bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Lackey in Week 8 with a decisive victory over the visiting Cavaliers in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
La Plata (6-3, 4-2 SMAC Chesapeake) led 6-0 after a quarter. Calvert (4-5, 3-3) got its only two points of the night on a safety in the second quarter and trailed 18-2 at halftime.
The Warriors tacked on two third-quarter touchdowns to pull away for the win.
St. Mary’s Ryken 48, Paul VI (Va.) 8
The visiting Knights returned from their bye week and rolled through their Virginia opponents in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest on Friday night.
St. Mary’s Ryken (6-3, 3-0 WCAC Metro Division) pulled away in the second quarter to lead 34-8 at halftime and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Jamaree Bowman had two touchdowns for the Knights, while Will Johnson, Dez Williams, Trev Nored, Aiden Weber and Garrett Watkins all scored in the contest.
The St. Mary’s Ryken defense caused three turnovers on the night. The eight points were the first points they had allowed in nearly a month with the offense scoring 152 points in the team’s past three games.
Huntingtown 47, Great Mills 6
The visiting Hurricanes wrapped up a perfect regular season with the win over the Hornets in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
Huntingtown (9-0, 6-0 SMAC Potomac) led 20-6 after a quarter and 27-6 at halftime en route to the win.
Great Mills (2-7, 1-5) lost its fifth straight game.