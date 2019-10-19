Quick recaps on Week 7 in Southern Maryland high school football
St. Charles 27, North Point 21 (OT)
Klayton Batten’s quarterback sneak in the extra period gave the visiting Spartans the win over the Eagles in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
Tied at 21, North Point failed to score on the opening possession of overtime when quarterback Tedros Gleaton was sacked on third down, then Christopher Hernandez pushed a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left.
St. Charles (5-2, 3-1 SMAC Potomac) needed only two plays to earn the dramatic victory. Batten burrowed for nine yards on first down, then plowed ahead for the final yard on second down to lift the Spartans to the overtime win.
Both of St. Charles’ losses this season have been by a point and the Spartans appeared on the verge of suffering their third straight narrow setback on several occasions on Friday as North Point led throughout much of the contest but could not find a way to put away the visitors.
St. Charles scored first as the Spartans took the opening kickoff and marched 72 yards in just six plays and Justin Palmer scored on a 4-yard run off the left side for a 7-0 lead.
North Point (5-2, 3-2) capped the first quarter with an 11-play drive that encompassed 68 yards and Gleaton plowed forward from 1 yard out and Hernandez nailed the point-after to tie the game at 7.
The Eagles then forged their first lead of the game when they marched 82 yards in just six plays and Gleaton connected with Lasalle Rose Jr. on a 34-yard scoring strike with 3 minutes 27 seconds left in the half for a 14-7 lead.
St. Charles answered immediately when Konner Blount-Foster returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to trim the gap to 14-13, but North Point responded by going 54 yards in nine plays and scored when Gleaton again connected with Rose from 15 yards out for a 21-13 halftime lead.
Neither team scored in the third and through much of the fourth until the Spartans went 65 yards in 13 plays, taking nearly seven minutes off the clock and drew even when Batten connected with Palmer on a 14-yard scoring strike and Blount-Foster plowed forward for the 2-point conversion to bring the visitors even at 21 with 3:30 remaining.
Patuxent 35, Lackey 21
Dajore Brooks rushed for three touchdowns and the visiting Panthers rolled up close to 400 yards of offense to extend their winning streak to five games and spoil the Chargers' homecoming in the SMAC Chesapeake Division matchup on Friday night.
With the win, Patuxent (5-2, 4-0 SMAC Chesapeake) also assumed the top spot in the division standings as the sole remaining unbeaten team within division play.
Lackey (6-1, 3-1) took the early 6-0 lead on Jonathan Thompson's 10-yard touchdown run just over 8 minutes into the game. But Patuxent answered on the ensuing series, with Brooks' 37-yard scoring rush that capped an 85-yard drive and left the Panthers in front 7-6 after Dayton Leslie's extra point.
The lead swelled to 21-6 through the second quarter, as Brooks again reached the end zone on the ground, while Adam Commodore tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Grabill in the second quarter's final seconds.
The Chargers pulled to within 21-13 midway through the third quarter on Thompson's 1-yard touchdown plunge, but the Panthers responded with a 9-yard touchdown run by Brooks just over a minute later to extend the advantage back out to 28-13.
Patuxent’s lead grew to 35-13 on Dylan Lovett's 31-yard scoring strike to Trent Rocarek midway through the fourth. Thompson reached the end zone for the third time on Lackey's subsequent possession, cutting the gap to 35-21 after Jaquan Dobey's 2-point run, but the hosts could get no closer.
Calvert 28, McDonough 14
The Cavaliers picked up their second straight win in defeating the Rams in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Calvert (4-3, 3-1 SMAC Chesapeake) led 14-0 at halftime. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter and again in the fourth.
McDonough fell to 0-7, 0-5.
Westlake 52, Thomas Stone 31
The Wolverines won the 301 Classic trophy in defeating the visiting Cougars in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Westlake (3-4, 1-3 SMAC Chesapeake) led 21-19 at halftime and extended it to 44-31 in the fourth en route to the win.
Stone fell to 2-5, 1-4.
Northern 44, Great Mills 14
The Patriots got back in the win column with the victory over the visiting Hornets in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
In the opening quarter of its senior night game, Northern (5-2, 3-1 SMAC Potomac) scored the only points of the frame on a 21-yard field goal by sophomore Ty Fleming.
The Patriots added three touchdowns to their total in the second quarter. Senior Rex Fleming scored two rushing touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation from 10 and 6 yards out and sophomore quarterback Zach Crounse found sophomore receiver Tyler Baskett streaking up the field for a 63-yard touchdown pass to put the hosts in front 24-0 at halftime.
Rex Fleming scored his third rushing touchdown out of the Wildcat on a 15-yard run with 1:49 left in the third quarter to put the Patriots in front 31-0.
Great Mills (2-5, 1-4) scored its first points of the contest with 31 seconds left in the third on a 36-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Nicholas Feldman to Jevontae Fearwell.
Northern was threatening to score again with the ball on the Great Mills 1-yard line with 7:15 left to play, but a bad snap over the head of junior quarterback Nicholas Olson led to a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Daelandre' Barnes of the Hornets.
On the first play from scrimmage following the bad snap, Patriots senior Keith Parks scored a 65-yard rushing touchdown.
Northern senior Brian Wallace scored the final points of the contest on a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:06 remaining.
La Plata 42, Chopticon 7
The Warriors won their second straight game in defeating the visiting Braves in a SMAC nondivision contest on Friday night.
La Plata (5-2 overall) led 21-7 at halftime and added three more scores in the second half en route to the win.
Chopticon (2-5) lost its fourth straight game.
Huntingtown 49, Leonardtown 0
The Hurricanes kept their undefeated record intact with a shutout of the visiting Raiders in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
Huntingtown (7-0, 4-0 SMAC Potomac) led 21-0 in the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime. The Hurricanes added a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth to finish up the scoring.
Leonardtown fell to 0-7, 0-5.
St. Mary’s Ryken 55, Bishop Ireton (Va.) 0
The Knights shut out their second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opponent with Friday night’s win.
St. Mary’s Ryken (5-3, 2-0 WCAC Metro Division) led 41-0 at halftime en route to the win. The Knights outscored their last two opponents by a combined 104-0.