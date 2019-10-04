Quick recaps on Week 5 in Southern Maryland high school football
Huntingtown 21, St. Charles 20
The visiting Hurricanes held off a second-half push by the Spartans to remain unbeaten through five weeks in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division clash on Friday night.
Having trailed 21-6 with 5 minutes 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter, St. Charles (3-2, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) had the opportunity to pull itself ahead after Klayton Batten's 22-yard touchdown run with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans, down 21-20 after the score, went for the 2-point conversion, but Batten was stymied short of the goal line. While they did have another possession, the hosts were never able to drive into Huntingtown territory again.
Huntingtown (5-0, 2-0) built its lead on three Trent Connolly touchdown passes, two to Cameron Dalrymple and one to Noah Kuntz. Dalrymple's second touchdown gave the Hurricanes a 15-point advantage midway through the third quarter.
St. Charles cut its deficit to 21-14 when Konner Blount-Foster scored on a 22-yard run on the final play of the third quarter, while Batten converted on a 2-point run.
Shane Wood scored the Spartans' first touchdown, that coming on a 44-yard run in the second quarter.
Connolly passed for 135 yards to lead a balanced Hurricanes attack, while St. Charles featured four players who exceeded 50 yards on the ground.
Good Counsel 17, St. Mary’s Ryken 14
The Knights fell just short in Friday night’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference non-division contest in Montgomery County.
St. Mary’s Ryken (3-3 overall) took a 7-3 lead in the final minute of the first quarter and extended it to 14-3 early in the second after returning a fumble for a touchdown.
Good Counsel answered with a touchdown of its own with less than a minute remaining before halftime and St. Mary’s Ryken took a 14-10 lead to intermission.
Good Counsel grabbed the lead early in the third quarter and the touchdown stood up as the game-winning score.
Patuxent 21, La Plata 14
The Panthers rallied to knock off the visiting Warriors in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Patuxent (3-2, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) gained the early lead when quarterback Aidan Commodore connected with running back Dajore Brooks on a 75-yard screen pass for a touchdown and kicker Dayton Leslie added the extra point to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
La Plata (3-2, 2-1) scored twice in the second quarter to claim a 14-7 halftime advantage. Taylun Sanders scored on a 39-yard run near the midway point of the second quarter, then Richard Tippett added a 79-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining in the half. Jordan Lopez added a 2-point conversion for the Warriors.
La Plata opened the third quarter with a long drive, but Brooks ended the threat when he intercepted a Donnie Bowman pass and returned it to midfield. Three plays later, the Panthers drew even when Commodore scored on a 16-yard run and Leslie added the extra point.
Patuxent claimed the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter when the Panthers marched 77 yards in 11 plays and Commodore again called his own number and found the end zone from four yards out and another Leslie extra point gave the Panthers a 21-14 lead with 8:37 remaining.
Thomas Stone 14, McDonough 0
The visiting Cougars ended a two-game losing streak by defeating the Rams in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Thomas Stone is now 2-3, 1-2 SMAC Chesapeake, while McDonough was shut out for the second straight week and falls to 0-5, 0-3.
Northern 33, Chopticon 12
The Patriots were able to explode for 19 second-half points and top the visiting Braves in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Chopticon was able to grab a 6-0 lead on a 37-yard touchdown run from senior Trent Holton with 6:36 left in the opening half.
Northern (4-1, 2-1 SMAC Potomac) was able to take an 8-6 lead less than a minute later on a 75-yard touchdown pass on a third-down play from sophomore quarterback Zach Crounse to senior Rex Fleming.
The Patriots added to their lead before the half on a Crounse 31-yard passing touchdown to senior Julian Colon with 2:19 left in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Northern continued to add to its advantage on a 1-yard rushing score from Crounse and a 15-yard rushing touchdown from senior Keith Parks to lead 26-6 heading into the final quarter of play.
Chopticon (2-3, 1-2) cut into the deficit on a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Dominic Crampton to senior tight end Ryan Wheeler with 8:04 left to play.
Parks added the final score of the game on a 22-yard rushing touchdown with 5:28 remaining as Northern claimed the victory.
Lackey 35, Calvert 14
The Chargers pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Cavaliers in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Lackey (5-0, 2-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led 13-0 after a quarter and 13-7 at halftime.
Calvert (2-3, 1-1) took a 14-13 advantage midway through the third quarter, but the Chargers quickly got the lead back and led 21-14 after three.
Lackey added two fourth-quarter touchdowns and came away with the win to stay unbeaten on the season.
Westlake 34, Great Mills 6
The Wolverines snapped a three-game losing streak in beating the visiting Hornets in a SMAC crossover contest on Friday night.
Westlake is now 2-3 overall, while Great Mills fell to 2-3.
North Point 70, Leonardtown 6
The Eagles topped the visiting Raiders in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
North Point (4-1, 2-1 SMAC Potomac) won its second straight contest, both to St. Mary’s County schools. Leonardtown fell to 0-5, 0-3.