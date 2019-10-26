Quick recaps on Week 8 in Southern Maryland high school football
Lackey 17, La Plata 14 (OT)
After being held scoreless throughout the second half, the Chargers emerged with the win over the visiting Warriors when kicker Micah Seger connected on a 25-yard field goal in the extra period of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Lackey (7-1, 4-1 SMAC Chesapeake) gained the lead when running back Jonathan Thompson scored on a 1-yard run on the second play of the second quarter and Seger connected on the extra point.
La Plata (5-3, 3-2) immediately countered with a nine-play, 76-yard drive and Taylun Sanders scored on a 1-yard run, but kicker Alexis Bryan's extra point attempt was blocked and the Chargers led 7-6 with seven minutes left in the half.
Lackey then had an eight-play, 70-yard drive that was capped by Thompson's second touchdown run, this one from 15 yards out. Seger's second made extra point gave the hosts a 14-6 lead at the intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Warriors drew even in the fourth by marching 83 yards in 16 plays, converting twice on fourth down, and scoring on a 2-yard run by Sanders. Donnie Bowman then connected with Sanders for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14 with 1 minutes 58 seconds remaining in regulation.
La Plata nearly scored in the waning seconds of the fourth when Bowman connected with Tim Smith on a 31-yard pass and Smith appeared to be tackled inside the 1. But the near referee ruled that Smith fumbled and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback with 11 seconds left.
On La Plata’s second play of the overtime, Bowman's pass was intercepted, then the Chargers ran three times for three yards before settling for Seger’s game-winning field goal.
Huntingtown 17, Northern 13
The Hurricanes remained unbeaten after edging the visiting Patriots in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
Huntingtown (8-0, 5-0 SMAC Potomac) led 14-0 at halftime and 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes kicked a field goal to go up 17-7 early in the final period, then the Patriots (5-3, 3-2) answered with a touchdown but could not get any closer.
Chopticon 34, Leonardtown 16
The visiting Braves used a strong outing in the first half to win on the Raiders’ senior night in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
Chopticon (3-5, 2-3 SMAC Potomac) got on the board with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from senior Trent Holton to lead 7-0 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Before the frame was over, the Braves added to their early advantage on a 9-yard rushing touchdown by junior Devyn Vukovich.
Leonardtown (0-8, 0-6) had a rushing touchdown by junior Jordan Riggs negated due to a holding penalty early in the second quarter.
On the last play of the first half, sophomore quarterback Nathan Maguire connected with sophomore Sidney Roberson for a 30-yard passing touchdown to put the Braves ahead 19-0 at the intermission.
After both teams went scoreless in the the third quarter, Vukovich punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put the visitors in front 27-0 with 9:33 left to play.
The Raiders scored twice in the fourth quarter on passing touchdowns from junior Matthew Stiffler to Martin Wilson from 9 and 20 yards out.
Chopticon senior Isaiah Quarles added the Braves’ final score of the night on a 21-yard rushing touchdown.
The win snapped Chopticon’s four-game losing streak.
Patuxent 28, Calvert 6
The visiting Panthers scored 21 unanswered points to turn a 7-6 lead at the end of a quarter into a comfortable win over the Cavaliers in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
With Patuxent (6-2, 5-0 SMAC Chesapeake) ahead by a point at the end of one, Dajerion Brooks returned a punt for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 14-6. Later, Dajore Brooks put the finishing touch on a 72-yard Patuxent drive, catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Adam Commodore with just 38.3 seconds left in the half to extend the lead to 21-6 at the break.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Patuxent sealed the game with a 60-yard drive that culminated with Dylan Lovett's 52-yard scoring connection with Trent Rocarek on fourth down. The touchdown increased the visitors’ advantage to 28-6 with 4:11 left to play.
The win, which was the sixth straight for Patuxent, clinched the SMAC Chesapeake Division title for the Panthers. Still unbeaten in division play heading into the final week in the regular season, only Lackey has just one loss within the division and the Panthers defeated the Chargers head-to-head, 35-21 on Oct. 18.
Calvert drops to an even 4-4 with the loss and 3-2 within the division.
St. Charles 33, Great Mills 8
The Spartans won their third straight game with the victory over the visiting Hornets in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
St. Charles (6-2, 4-1 SMAC Potomac) led 20-8 at halftime en route to the victory.
Great Mills fell to 2-6, 1-5.
Westlake 38, McDonough 6
The Wolverines won their second straight game with the victory over the visiting Rams in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Westlake (4-4, 2-3 SMAC Chesapeake) led 31-0 at halftime en route to the victory.
McDonough fell to 0-8, 0-6.
North Point 51, Thomas Stone 13
The visiting Eagles bounced back from a Week 7 overtime loss to St. Charles with a decisive win over the Cougars in a SMAC nondivision contest on Friday night.
North Point (6-2 overall) has now won three of its last four, while Stone (2-6) lost its third straight game.
St. Mary’s Ryken off in Week 8
While their SMAC counterparts played, the Knights did not.
St. Mary’s Ryken (5-3, 2-0 WCAC Metro Division) returns to action on Nov. 1 for a Week 9 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest at Paul VI of Virginia.
The Knights take a two-game winning streak into that contest, outscoring their last two opponents by a combined 104-0.