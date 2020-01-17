Southern Maryland Meats, a program of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, is set to build and install 100 Little Free Libraries throughout the Southern Maryland region of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties within the next six months.
Little Free Library is a worldwide nonprofit organization that increases access to books through the creation of book-sharing boxes.
These libraries are housed in parks, playgrounds, neighborhood common areas, on school grounds, at government buildings, at farmer’s markets and other regional public/private venues in order to boost community involvement with the intention of inspiring readers. To date, there are more than 90,000 small libraries globally.
The Southern Maryland Meat’s Little Free Libraries will be stamped with the SMM logo and constructed in the shape of little red barns. They are designed in a way that encourages awareness of the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives, as well as to promote the Southern Maryland Meats livestock producers, and to provide free reading materials to the community.
By working with neighborhood associations, parks and recreation groups, government agencies and schools, SMM hopes to place up to 100 little libraries in places where people gather as a community.
Southern Maryland Meats is looking for groups to maintain libraries throughout the Southern Maryland region such as scout troops, 4H Clubs, HOAs, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs and schools. Organizations and individuals interested in the possibility of becoming a Little Free Library steward or host are encouraged to contact SMM Program Manager Craig Sewell at 240-528-8850 ext. 314, or email csewell@smadc.com or contact Rachel Norris at 240-528-8850 ext. 306, or email:rnorris@smadc.com.
Extension to host 2018 Farm Bill workshop Feb. 19
This winter, the Maryland Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics is partnering with the University of Maryland Extension and USDA Farm Service Agency to host a series of one-day workshops geared towards educating Maryland producers on changes associated with the 2018 Farm Bill. You can register for any of the workshops by going to extension.umd.edu/events/series/5981.
The 2018 Farm Bill has been called evolutionary and not revolutionary as the 2014 Farm Bill was. The new Farm Bill continues basic choices of the Agriculture Risk Coverage program and the Price Loss Coverage program with modifications.The workshops will highlight the changes to these programs and other FSA programs. Participants will also be given the opportunity to understand how to use the decision tools to select between the ARC and PLC programs.
The 2018 Farm Bill allows producers to choose from ARC and PLC. However, unlike the 2014 Farm Bill, which limited their program selection for all five years of the 2014 Farm Bill, producers will make a two-year decision by March 15 and change the selection beginning in 2021.
Workshops will also include presentations covering additional issues faced by the Maryland agricultural community, including farm succession/estate planning and opioid addiction.
Seven winter workshops will be hosted around Maryland in February to prepare producers before the March 15 deadline
Workshops do require registration to attend to guarantee a lunch. Workshops cost $15 to cover the cost of food.
The Southern Maryland workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Charles County Extension Office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton.
To register, visit extension.umd.edu/events/series/5981.
Guide to horse industry now accepting listings
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is now accepting listings to develop a new consumer guide in support of the region’s horse industry.
“The Southern Maryland Horse Extra” is the latest iteration of SMADC’s former “Equine Guide,” last published in 2016, and is intended to be a vibrant showcase and fully comprehensive consumer resource for the expanding equine/horse industry in the five county area of Southern Maryland (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties).
Free listings are offered for Southern Maryland horse barns and facilities of all disciplines and categories: riding/lessons, boarding, training, sales, breeding, therapeutic programs and other horse-related activities.
Additionally, regional equine-related businesses, organizations and support services for horses and their owners are encouraged to submit listings including hay producers, tack shops, farriers, vets, specialized horse care facilities, feed mills/suppliers, regional shows and arenas, riding and hunt clubs, judges and trainers.
Applications to be included in the Southern Maryland Horse Extra are now being accepted until the deadline March 1. Listings are free. To submit a listing, visit ‘News & Events’ at www.smadc.com.
Navy Commodores to perform at Lackey Feb. 6
Henry E. Lackey High School will host the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head. This event is free.
The Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for over 40 years.
Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world.
Led by Senior Chief Musician William C. Mulligan, the Commodores’ mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.
Grants available for adult education
The Maryland Department of Labor plans to award nearly $17 million in federal funds to local organizations that will help expand access to adult education opportunities for Marylanders, according to a labor department news release. Labor is now accepting proposals for these grant funds to support local programs in adult basic and secondary education, English language acquisition and civics education.
“Labor welcomes the opportunity to receive proposals from these local organizations that play such an important role in supporting adult learners while they achieve their personal and professional goals,” Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said in the release. “By investing in and increasing access to adult education programs, we are helping Marylanders obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our state’s workforce.”
A wide range of organizations are eligible and encouraged to submit proposals for Labor’s adult education funding, including: local education agencies, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, volunteer literacy organizations, institutions of higher education, public, private or nonprofit agencies, libraries, public housing authorities, and more. The funding is part of Maryland’s implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which serves both jobseekers and businesses. WIOA addresses the needs of jobseekers, including adult learners, by establishing a workforce system that helps them access education, training and support services to gain employment and succeed in the labor market.
To be eligible for this funding, completed applications must be submitted to Labor’s Adult Education Office by 4 p.m. on March 2. An Intent to Apply notice should be submitted by Feb. 14. Award announcements will be made in May. To access application materials, go to www.labor.maryland.gov/gedmd/aerfp.shtml.
Labor will be holding a Technical Assistance Webinar for interested applicants on Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. For questions, contact Chief of Adult Instructional Services Ellen Beattie by emailing ellen.beattie@maryland.gov or calling 410-767-0161.
Scholarships offered for Brent alumni descendants
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association is offering college scholarships to 2019 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of a 1931 to 1965 alumnus of Margaret Brent High School, before the school became a middle school.
Applicants will be judged on the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability, and must rank in the upper half of their graduating class.
Applications will be made available in the guidance offices and career centers of local high schools. Submit applications to MBHS Alumni Assoc., c/o Sherry and Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The deadline is March 31. Awards will be made following graduation with proof of college registration.
Waldorf West to host authors’ reception March 28
Charles County Public Libraries will host a local authors’ reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 28 at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The event will showcase the work of authors in the community. All submissions must be received by midnight on Feb. 8 to be considered for participation. Authors will be notified of selection by Feb. 22. To submit, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkGQmugM0gtklk9QFTOGh5CcS2q7LITDb8vzSVAgT1iq44ZA/viewform.
Air Force Aid Society grant program now open
Air Force Aid Society’s General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application window is now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligible recipients have until April 30 to submit applications.
The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant program dates back to 1988. Since the program’s inception, 111,654 students have received more than $172 million in education assistance through grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 based on need. Eligible recipients include dependent children of Air Force members currently on active duty (including Title 10 reservists and Title 32 guard), in retired status or deceased. Spouses of active-duty members and surviving spouses of active or retired members are also eligible.
All applicants must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at an accredited college or university during the 2020-2021 academic year and are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
“Our Hap Arnold education grants are the centerpiece and gateway to all of our education programs at AFAS,” said the organization’s CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. “Applying for the grant program opens the door to our scholarship program and no-interest education loans.”
A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who complete the General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application with a 4.0 GPA will be notified to apply for the AFAS merit-based $5,000 achievement scholarships. A minimum of 10 scholarships is awarded annually. To date, AFAS has awarded 275 merit scholarships totaling over $1 million. Eligible students can also apply for up to $1,000 to help fund reimbursable out-of-pocket education expenses.
For more information on eligibility for all of these programs and to access the Hap Arnold Education Grant application, visit www.afas.org. The application submittal deadline is April 30. Students are encouraged to apply early.
DNR service center moved to Solomons
The previous Department of Natural Resources’ Southern Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland. The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
Registration opens for leadership workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, announces that registration for its summer 2020 programs is now open for middle and high school students. The organization also announced that it will be returning to its former long-time home at Washington College in Chestertown this year.
Commemorating its 65th year in 2020, Maryland Leadership Workshops offers five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities:
Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 19-25): For students entering grades six through eight in fall 2020. Students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.
Bridge (July 19-25): For experienced student leaders entering grades seven through nine in fall 2020, who are ready for more intensive training and practice prior to entering Senior High Workshops.
Senior High Workshop (July 26-Aug. 1): For students entering grades nine through 12 in fall 2020. A fun, challenging, inspiring, and fulfilling week-long experience for teens that helps them develop leadership skills needed to succeed in diverse environments.
Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 12-18): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills.
Journey (July 12-18): For Howard County girls entering seventh through ninth grade in fall 2020. Support for this program has been provided by the Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County. At this unique program, each student identifies her own leadership skills, strengths, and weaknesses in a supportive and fun environment, which fosters increased self-esteem and confidence.
Each program offers a supportive and fun environment to foster increased independence, self-esteem and confidence for a diverse composition of students from around Maryland and the country. Program participants, known as delegates, develop concepts and skills during workshops, group projects, committee responsibilities and small group discussion sessions. Other activities include games, variety shows, dances, and opportunities for delegates to lead activities for their peers.
Registration for the summer 2020 programs is available online at www.mlw.org. Registration closes on May 15. A deposit of $25 is due upon registration, and monthly tuition payments will be accepted through June 2020. Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org.
Charles County Arts Alliance accepting scholarship applications
Each year the Charles County Arts Alliance offers a $1,000 scholarship to one outstanding graduating senior from each of the seven public high schools in Charles County who plans to major in the performing, literary or visual arts at a four year college or university with the goal of a career in the arts.
Visit charlescountyarts.org/program/scholarships/ to download an application. Charles County Public Schools seniors may also see their college and career advisers for a copy of the application.
Complete applications must be submitted via U.S. Postal Mail to the CCAA Office, P.O. Box 697, White Plains, MD 20695, in sufficient time to be received (not postmarked) by noon on March 6. Applications may also be hand-delivered to the CCAA Office at 10250 La Plata Road in La Plata, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, or email info@charlescountyarts.org or ronbrown990@gmail.com.
The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.
DNR names 30 new forest wardens
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources graduated a class of 30 new forest wardens last fall, a special commission that authorizes employees to perform educational and enforcement activities, according to a DNR press release.
From Southern Maryland, Collin M. Sapp, a forest ranger in Charles County, and Ryan Galligan, a forest ranger in Calvert County, graduated from the program.
The warden training school was held at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury and attendees included current Maryland Forest Service employees ranging in years of service from four months to nine years. A graduation ceremony was held Oct. 3. The forest warden commission provides employees the authority to perform their job functions under Natural Resources Title 5 in program areas ranging from state forest management, wildfire prevention and suppression, urban and community forestry, and forest stewardship activities.
“Our forest wardens are usually the first point of contact for Maryland citizens regarding forest laws and regulations,” Maryland Forest Service Director Don VanHassent said in the press release. “The guidance they provide helps avoid violations and situations that could lead to enforcement actions.”
Since Maryland Forest Service was founded by the 1906 Forestry Conservation Act, forest wardens have been charged with education and enforcement of Maryland’s forest protection laws and regulations.
State nursery has trees to order for spring planting
Orders are being accepted for the spring 2020 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Almost all the trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly according to a nursery press release.
“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said in the release.
The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. These shrubs and trees are ideal for buffer plantings, soil protection, watershed protection, wildlife habitat and windbreak protection. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited.
Prepare for the next emergency
The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to “Be Red Cross Ready,” too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Scott R. Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Region American Red Cross CEO, said in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
The Red Cross urges everyone to take three important action steps to get prepared:
• Build a kit: Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
• Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet — one near your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
• Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them, too.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.
So. Md. American Red Cross elects new board members
The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that Richard Tait of Arnold will serve as chairman of the chapter’s board of directors for a one-year term that began earlier this year. Tait and other board members were elected in proceedings at Anne Arundel Community College recently.
Tait is COO of Kaizen Approach Inc., a cybersecurity consulting firm, a University of Maryland University College graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I am truly honored to be elected the American Red Cross Board Chair of Southern Maryland,” Tait said. “I look forward to leading a dedicated team of volunteers in writing a new chapter for the Red Cross of Southern Maryland. Our long-term goal is to become a top performing chapter and be recognized as a diverse and inclusive board of choice for volunteers, donors, and employees, while offering the highest level of compassionate service to our clients.”
The highly visible role works cooperatively with the Southern Maryland Chapter’s executive director to ensure the American Red Cross’ goals and mission are achieved. The population served by the chapter ranges between 500,000 and one million that reside in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The following were also elected as new members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term:
• Mary-Ann Burkhart, chief, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
• Joshua Burnett, business owner.
• Ignacio Goya, pastor and director of Chesapeake Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
• Whitney Harmel, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Tucker, emergency room physician.
The board of directors is composed of representatives from many different community sectors. The group develops the vision for the chapter and determines the policies that guide decisions. The board also ensures that the local Red Cross unit is an effective steward of our donors’ contributions. Board members are selected based on their individual expertise as well as their commitment to the American Red Cross humanitarian mission.
USDA helps ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.