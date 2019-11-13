Charles County Public Schools alumnus Jason Lewis, also known as “Humble Tip,” a nationally touring motivational speaker and executive director of Beautiful Tomorrow Inc. performed an upbeat presentation Monday for students at Milton S. Somers Middle School. The Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly was filled with motivation to be the most you can be, have courage, and make positive choices. Students were chanting and dancing to upbeat songs about making positive choices and staying away from bad influences, and well as always looking forward to a ‘Beautiful Tomorrow.’ Lewis stayed afterwards and motivated students during their lunch period.