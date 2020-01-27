Perhaps it seemed only fitting that Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division boys basketball clash between Westlake and St. Charles offered such a bevy of emotional twists and turns that it would require overtime to decide the outcome in front of a packed, enthusiastic crowd at St. Charles High School.
And Tremaine Chesley would be the ultimate decider. The senior broke the final tie of the night with a layup with less than 3 seconds left to give the host Spartans a 65-63 victory.
"I could not have done it without my teammates," said Chesley, who led St. Charles with 18 points. "I was looking to create some space by dribbling to the basket. I never got double teamed, so I just kept going. It felt good to see the ball roll in. This was a great game in front of a great crowd. We have not had many home games this year, so it was great to see the love and support from the community."
St. Charles (14-1, 4-0 SMAC Potomac) actually led through much of regulation play although senior center Max Brooks saw limited playing time due to early foul trouble. Brooks attained his third foul with six minutes left in the second quarter and sat until halftime. He then notched his fourth foul in the third quarter and played sparingly until the fourth.
With Brooks assuming more of a spectators' role, St. Charles got ample production from seniors Chesley and Omar McGann (17 points) and they were just able to counter the Wolverines' senior tandem of Stanley Harley and Cameron Tweedy. The Spartans led by as many as nine points on two occasions in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth, but Westlake would never relent and the game went to overtime tied at 57.
Brooks may have sat through much of the second half with foul trouble, but he scored the Spartans' first six points of the overtime, the last bucket on an offensive rebound and layup following his own missed shot with 22 seconds remaining. On its ensuing possession, Westlake was denied a shot when Kamari Ramsey was called for a five-second violation with 8.8 seconds to play.
"I was hoping the ref would let the kids play it through at that point," Westlake head coach Ed Mouton said. "I thought their defender backed off [Kamari]. It was a tough way to end. I thought it was a great game between two really good teams and the atmosphere here was tremendous. It was a great SMAC boys basketball game."
After Ramsey was whistled for a violation, Campbell called timeout to set up one final play. Chesley took the inbounds pass from Amir Dade and headed up court with every intention of going to the basket. He veered sharply left nearing mid-court then darted to the bucket and converted a layup with less than 3 seconds remaining and Westlake, amid the noise and chaos, never inbounded the ball.
"It's always a tight game when we play against Westlake," St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. "We always seem to split. We won tonight, so I would not be at all surprised if Westlake won at their place. I even mentioned that to Ed in the postgame handshake. We got this one, you'll probably get the next one."
During the 36 minutes of play last Friday, Westlake (9-5, 3-2) only led on two occasions and at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Wolverines' first bucket of the night was a three-point field goal by Ramsey which gave the visitors a brief 4-3 lead. Their next came under far more dramatic circumstances when when Harley connected on a pair of free throws to give the visitors a 63-61 lead with 1 minute 7 seconds remaining in overtime.
After a layup by Chesley gave the Spartans a 52-44 lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Westlake chipped away on buckets inside from Tweedy and a three-pointer from Harley. After Dade missed a pair of free throws with 12.5 seconds remaining that could have given the hosts some cushion, Tweedy made one of two foul shots with 6.3 seconds to play to tie the game at 57 and send the game to overtime.
"There was a lot of big moments in the game tonight," said Tweedy, who led all scorers with 22 points. "I love playing against Max. He's a great player and he's like my brother. This game could have gone either way. We have to put this one behind us and move on to the next one."