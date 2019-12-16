St. Mary’s College of Maryland athletics will have a new conference to call home beginning in two years.
On Dec. 12, the school announced in a news release that it will join the North Eastern Athletic Conference beginning in the 2021-22 academic year.
“St. Mary's College looks forward to renewing rivalries with schools such as Gallaudet University and Penn State Harrisburg and forging new rivalries with additional schools in the conference,” said St. Mary's College director of athletics and recreation Scott Devine in the release. “This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for Seahawk athletics.”
The NEAC was founded in 2004, and is an intercollegiate athletic conference affiliated with the NCAA's Division III with both public and private institutions located across the Mid-Atlantic.
“We are excited to welcome St. Mary's College to the NEAC as a full member beginning fall 2021. Throughout the application process, it was evident that St. Mary's College of Maryland is dedicated to providing its student athletes with a well-rounded, high-quality Division III experience,” NEAC interim commissioner Stephanie Dutton said in the release. “We felt strongly that the ideals of St. Mary's College and its vision for the future aligned with that of our membership. The addition also allows our league to solidify a southern anchor with Gallaudet University and we are confident St. Mary's College will play a key role in our continued efforts to elevate the profile of the NEAC.”
Dutton added: “I'd like to thank Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan, Scott Devine, Jim Cranmer and the entire athletics staff for their sincere commitment throughout the membership process. We look forward to a future that includes St. Mary's College and are eager to begin collaborating with the Seahawks staff as we continue to chart a new course for the NEAC.”
By a unanimous vote, the NEAC's Presidents' Council and Board of Athletic Directors approved the application from St. Mary's College to join the NEAC.
“I am excited about this opportunity and believe our high-quality student athletes will make an exceptional addition to the league,” college president Tuajuanda C. Jordan said in the release. “Academically, we will be among the strongest schools in the conference. Athletically, our student-athletes will be in the upper echelon of the majority of the sports we play. And, philosophically, the schools align very well with the core values of our athletics department: excellence, humility, legacy, teamwork and integrity."
The Seahawks will compete against Gallaudet University of Washington, D.C., Lancaster Bible College, Penn College, Penn State Abington, Penn State Berks, Penn State Harrisburg from Pennsylvania, SUNY Morrisville and Wells College of New York upon joining the NEAC beginning in 2021-22.
“While it is bittersweet to see the Capital Athletic Conference coming to an end after so many years, I think that the NEAC will give our student-athletes a new challenge and a home where we can feel a part of something again after a few years of uncertainty in the CAC,” Seahawks head women’s soccer coach Peter Krech said. “It will be fun to play new teams that we haven't played before, while also rekindling old relationships with former CAC opponents Gallaudet and Penn State Harrisburg. We believe that we will be able to compete in the top half of the NEAC, and we look forward to challenging for conference championships and respect within the conference overall.”
The Seahawks will compete in 15 of the NEAC's 18 sports as they will form new rivalries on the athletic field and begin a new chapter at the school.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be able to compete and form new relationships with the schools in the NEAC,” St. Mary’s College head men’s and women’s tennis coach Greg Shedd said. “Our student-athletes and staff are ready to put our best foot forward and represent St. Mary's well in the new conference through top level academic performance and a competitive tennis program.”
Devine to retire
The school made another announcement on Monday that Devine will retire at the end of the 2020 school year.
"I am incredibly grateful for the vision and hard work Scott has put into the St. Mary’s College athletics department,” said Jordan in a Monday news release announcing Devine's retirement. “For 20 years, Scott has poured his heart and soul into the college, overseeing the evolution of the athletics department operation, increasing programs and assembling a menu of truly outstanding D-III facilities. He has secured an invitation for the college to join the North Eastern Athletic Conference before his departure, effectively ensuring the future of Seahawk Athletics for many years to come.”
Devine was hired at St. Mary’s College on July 1, 2000, as the director of athletics and recreation. The last 20 of his 35 years in college athletics administration has been spent at St. Mary's.
“It has been one of the great pleasures and professional experiences of my life to have served as director of athletics and recreation at St. Mary's College of Maryland for two decades,” Devine said in the release. “What stands out as I reflect on my career in college athletics are the amazing student-athletes, coaches, staff members and professional colleagues within the NCAA that I have been able to work with and form relationships with. I feel so fortunate for the overall experience of addressing challenges and celebrating successes through teamwork and collegiality, and not many people get to have a career like that."