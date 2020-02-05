Startup Maryland recently unveiled video pitches from the participants in the 2019 STRT1UP Roadshow. Entrants are now in the running for the Pitch Across Maryland competition. Categories this year for the Pitch Across Maryland include: Fan Favorite, Champions’ Choice, Industries and Overall Winner.
The STRT1UP Roadshow, which is the year-long tour around the state, involves the video bus into which entrepreneurs climb to deliver a two to four minute video pitch summarizing their venture and opportunity, according to a Startup Maryland press release. Each presenter receives a link to a professionally-edited version of their video for free, and then all the videos are posted on the Startup Maryland YouTube channel as part of the Pitch Across Maryland competition. Participant videos can be found in playlists based on the location/tour stop at which 2019 companies pitched: www.youtube.com/user/StartupMaryland/playlists?sort=dd&view=1.
“2019 was the third year we conducted the STRT1UP Roadshow throughout the year,” Michael Binko, founder and CEO of Startup Maryland, said in the press release. “Extending the tour over more than eight months gave our team more time to engage with each community to celebrate their innovators and entrepreneurs. We added Angel Academy sessions, Opportunity Zone educational seminars and discussions around Benefits in Uncertain Times.”
This year, the tour took time to revisit with past-participants asking, “Where Are They Now?!” and paused as the team headed out to Portland, Oregon, and Madison, Wisc., to meet up with more than 100 U.S. ecosystem-builder peers from the Startup Champions Network (rebranding of Startup America) at the SCN Summits.
“Given the more protracted time-table for the STRT1UP Roadshow, we added elements from our Coaching, Curation and Capital programming at tour stops across the State,” Binko said in the release. “We look forward to revealing our Finalists and convening our fourth STRT1UP Showcase event.” The date for the Showcase is March 24 in Annapolis.
To be crowned Fan Favorites, participant companies (and their supporters) need to get the word out about their video and let family, friends and fans know that their video is now available for viewing. The viewing/voting will continue until noon on Thursday, Feb. 24. At that time, the Pitch Across Maryland companies with the most tallied views will be declared the Fan Favorites for 2019 while a cadre of Startup Maryland Champions will select the Champions’ Choices and Industry Innovators.
A panel of investors and entrepreneurs will select eight companies as the Great 8 Finalists for 2019.