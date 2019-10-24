Maryland added more than 10,000 jobs in September, the largest monthly gain in more than four years, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, matching the lowest level in a decade.
The state’s August jobs report was revised to show a gain of 9,000 jobs that month, according to a Maryland Commerce press release. “Under Governor Larry Hogan’s leadership, we are continuing to work hard to attract new companies to the state and help our existing Maryland businesses expand and create new jobs,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in the release. “Today’s jobs report is further validation that the programs and policies we have put in place to grow our economy are working, and we look forward to continuing this positive momentum.”