Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced last week that the agency has stopped processing electronic tax returns from 21 tax preparers at 22 locations in Maryland. The suspensions, which were effective immediately, were due to a large volume of questionable returns received, according to a press release.
“By stopping these deceptive preparers and their unethical behavior, we protect hardworking taxpayers and save the state millions of dollars in unwarranted refunds,” Franchot said in the release.
Last year, 24 tax preparers at 24 locations in Maryland and other states were blocked from filing electronic returns. Since 2016, 236 tax preparation firms at 250 locations have been suspended due to highly suspicious tax returns, according to the release.
The complete list of previously blocked preparers is available at www.marylandtaxes.gov.
The tax preparers in this area blocked from filing returns through this action are:
• J L Tax Services, 4273 Branch Ave., Temple Hills.
• MRS-REFUNDS-TO-GO, 4810 St. Barnabas Road, Suite 204, Temple Hills and 9300 Lottsford Road, Largo.
• BR&D Tax Service, 3847 Branch Ave., Temple Hills.
• Jahsco Tax Service, 14215 Devinger Place, Accokeek.
• V.T. Golden & Associates Inc., 6311-B Allentown Road, Suite 100, Temple Hills.
• Yadof Financial Solution, 9424 Annapolis Road, Lanham.
• A & S Tax Service, 8312 Sunnybrook Court, Brandywine.
The agency refers the list of blocked tax preparers to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, which will prioritize the cases to be prosecuted after thorough investigations by agents with the Comptroller's Field Enforcement Division. A review process by the Maryland Comptroller’s Office provides an opportunity for blocked preparers to have their filing privileges restored prior to possible prosecution.
If taxpayers suspect fraud, they should immediately report the issue to the Comptroller's Office by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or taxhelp@comp.state.md.us.