Governing the county
“From a professional perspective, county government is where I feel most comfortable. It’s where I think I’m able to provide the most value, for lack of a better term, for citizens and other government officials. It’s what I feel I know best.”
Mark Belton, on returning to Charles County as county administrator.
“And we’ve got unicorns pooping rainbows too.”
Linda Redding, showing skepticism to a promise by Miami-based Origis Energy USA to improve habitat on the site of a proposed 32.5-megawatt, 537-acre solar farm between Port Tobacco and Poorhouse roads.
“This is my ancestral homeland, which my people have fought so hard for, for which some have died for, and shed their blood and tears for, and which we have shared with you for centuries … We just ask that you take care of it, and clear cutting more trees is not protecting it.”
Valerie Proctor of the Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians on a proposed 32.5-megawatt, 537-acre solar farm between Port Tobacco and Poorhouse roads.
“Our seniors are being driven out of the county because they can’t afford to live here. They’re crying for things like rent control. We’re not going to solve this in a day, but we’re going to look at all the options.”
County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), addressing the high cost of living in Charles County.
“There has been just a whole list of issues that makes it completely unsafe for our crews to be there.”
Ryan DeGruy, president of the Professional Paramedics and EMTs of Charles County, on the decision to remove ambulance crews from the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, citing alleged harassment, intimidation and unsafe working conditions at the volunteer fire station.
“Look at the [Governor] Johnson bridge. It took 15 years to get that ... built. The bridge right now is functionally obsolete but everybody is still using it. And that’s one of the problems we have with broadband. Nobody wants to deploy broadband and then find out that it’s being displaced by a new investment five years from now.”
John Hartline, executive director of the Tri-County Council, during a January town hall meeting regarding rural broadband service.
“The bottom line is we’d rather have [residents] bring [animals] to us rather than turn them loose in the community.”
Edward Tucker, Charles County animal control chief, discussing the need for a new animal shelter.
“That’s a religion, and they practice their religion in this environment. They want to separate church and state.”
Michael Sullivan, member of the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force, who said some farmers in the county believe there are planning department staff members who practice “radical environmental extremism.”
“We’re all used to looking at the past as a predictor of the future. In the future, we can’t look at that as the pattern to expect. We need to look at what the scientists tell us the new norm is going to be. You’ve got to have a whole different lens on it. It’s a different way of thinking.”
County administrator Mark Belton, discussing the county partnering with the University of Maryland’s Center for Global Sustainability to develop a climate change resiliency plan.
“Looking at opportunities internationally ... opens the doors to tremendous opportunities for success. The World Wide Web ... creates a venue that opens the door to the entire world.”
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), discussing how the internet has expanded trade opportunities for businesses of all sizes.
“How many beans can we stuff in this jar before the lid won’t go back on? I’m not sure what the answer to that is.”
Nanjemoy resident Katie Stickel, speaking to the Planning Commission in opposition to plans to develop one of the last remaining neighborhoods in Charles County.
“As it stands, as we are still not moving forward in any direction, my only takeaway, and I think it’s the takeaway of many folks that live in Southern Maryland, is that Southern Maryland is not important enough to be part of Maryland’s overall transportation plans.”
Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D), on the state not addressing rapid transit needs in Southern Maryland.
“Their purpose was not forthright in what they presented to the county. That’s when it became clear that the actual, potential use of this establishment was in violation of our overall zoning ordinance.”
Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) referring to adult night club X4B’s attempt at relocating to Bryans Road.
The state delegation and beyond
“That was really traumatic on them. Each worker [had] to call up to each of their landlords or banks or mortgage companies to beg and plead [for payment extensions], and even though they were willing to work with them, ... there were no protections in law for them to count on to protect them.”
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) discussing the impact of the 35-day federal government shutdown, the longest in history, on furloughed federal workers.
“I am ecstatic and ... very proud. I’m just proud of all the people who have given heart and soul to make this happen over the last five years. We’re putting this place on the map.”
Paul Orlando, regional coordinator of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, discussing NOAA approval in July for Mallows Bay to be named Maryland’s first national marine sanctuary.
“As a species ... we can muck things up pretty well. Well, we can work to fix them too.”
Forest resource planner Jack Perdue speaking during a State Forest Action Plan listening session in Indian Head.
“I cannot express how sad and lost I feel. My captain is no longer in the boat.”
Former Del. Sally Jameson, discussing the death of Maryland Speaker of the House Michael Busch (D-Anne Arundel).
“Mike Miller has dedicated his life to serving Marylanders and set the gold standard for true leadership in the State Senate.”
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) following the announcement in October that Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) will step down from his leadership role in the General Assembly as he battles stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.
“Power is there for the taking, and when you speak truth to power, that’s when you have the power.”
Briana Urbina, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Maryland Fifth District seat, currently held by Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, speaking to the Western Charles Democratic Club.
Schools and fresh starts
“I’m the only person who gets excited when the Dow plummets because it means our enrollment will go back up.”
Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, discussing how a booming economy leads to reduced college enrollment.
“In this day and age, it’s hard to talk about diversity without talking about sexuality just because it’s become a major proponent of how people identify, and largely influences our daily interactions, our beliefs.”
Charles County Board of Education student member DeJuan Woods’ on the proposal to implement a resolution designating June as LGBTQ/Pride Month.
“... At the end of the day, from a parent’s perspective, our school system and public school systems across the state are in a little bit of a crisis mode when it comes to ... a lot of mental health and disciplinary issues, and finding solutions to solve these problems is not simple.”
Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D), discussing the Fresh Start Academy for children in grades kindergarten through second with severe behavioral issues.
“These students need help and we need to find the ways and means to help them. Our students deserve more.”
Laurie Johnson-Brown, a vice principal at the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center in La Plata, at a county government hearing discussing the Fresh Start Academy.
“Fix that, but do not come for our babies.”
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles), urging the Charles County school system to focus on increasing mental health services rather than the Fresh Start Academy.
“I think the proof will be in the pudding, when we open a program that we believe is ... going to meet the needs of the very small number of students who need additional support ... and intervention while they’re still young so that they can learn to cope and they can get back into the regular school and the regular classroom and be successful.”
Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill discussing the Fresh Start Academy.
Around the county
“We saved that young man’s life because he was dying on that table when we walked in that room. The EMTs told us ... that he would not have made it if we hadn’t ... gotten him the medical assistance that he needed … It kind of puts it in perspective why this is important and why we do this every year.”
Dyotha Sweat, Charles County NAACP president, on finding a young man who had overdosed while participating in the Point-in-Time homeless count.
“You are seeing her feathers start to fluff out and then her body will do an in-and-out motion. It was very obvious. And then within minutes she popped up and we did get to see the beautiful blue eagle’s egg.”
Lynne Wheeler, president of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, on watching a bald eagle lay an egg at the Port Tobacco River Park via the county’s Eagle Cam.
“It’s a magical key. We used some unicorn tears, and it opens every door in the town,” Indian Head town Councilman Curtis Smith said. “And it also opens bottles,” Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin added.
The two presented the key to the town of Indian Head to lifelong resident John Junior Harris.
“It was like I was king of the world.”
Kevon Williams, the fourth grade winner of the La Plata “Mayor for the Day” contest.
“People think that you can put anything into the sewer system. It goes away, but then it becomes somebody else’s problem.”
La Plata operations manager Robert Stahl, discussing greasy waste in the town’s pump stations.
“And then we realized that they were feral pigs because ... they had ... tufts of hair on their backs and they weren’t very friendly looking.”
Woodbridge, Va., resident Cheryl Stevens, who spotted a feral pig sow, initially taken for a dog, and her young while visiting her sister on Chapmans Landing Road.
“We often seem to be simply shouting at one another. This is the way we’re dealing with politics today. I think most people here have felt this.”
Julie A. Walton, director of the Charles County Community Mediation Center, as she moderated a discussion on civility.
“The museum gives [veterans] an opportunity beyond their time in the military to continue serving. They all have one thing in common: they love the American story, and ... they take pride in presenting it. And they also take pride in being a part of something — and I think we all would feel the same way — that’s an effort that’s greater than any one of us.”
Lawrence Abell chairman of the Maryland Veterans Museum board of directors, discussing the role of veteran volunteers at the museum.
“If I don’t go around and start talking to older Charles countians now, who remember what their grandparents told them, then it would be lost, like a fleeting dream.”
Retired educator Garth Bowling, who recently published a book about Charles County family stories of the Civil War, based on interviews he collected beginning in the 1980s.
“I have some good days and some bad days, and you know as you get older, you’re going to have some bad days, but life is good.”
Bel Alton native Cecilia Yates on the occasion of her 100th birthday in February.
“I hope the next generation will continue to read books, I hope the next generation will continue to be engaged, I hope the next generation will continue to make wonderful music.”
Kiran “Ron” Situla, member of the Charles County Public Libraries board of trustees, on the addition of a recording studio to the P.B. Brown Branch Library.
“My favorite part is the end, when I get to go home.” “And then you leave all of us, just hanging there.”
Evie Michael and Willoe Harris, playing Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion, respectively, in Mary H. Matula Elementary School’s production of “Oz!”
“I’ve said it before: We have to fund our future, and that doesn’t necessarily mean money. Good elected leaders and good decisions are investments in our future too.”
Indian Head Town Councilman Curtis Smith in May, on the eve of the town’s municipal elections. Smith won re-election, along with Mayor Brandon Paulin and Vice Mayor Ron Sitoula.
“There are many ways to be a Republican. That spectrum is really large. You have to open up your eyes. One of my goals is to raise the collective political IQ of everyone. And that means learning things outside of what your comfort zone is.”
Nicole Bennett, chairwoman of the Charles County Republican Central Committee, and the first African American woman to chair a Republican county committee in Maryland.
“When the subject comes up, they always tell the story of their mother. She was a fighter, and she fought ‘til her last day.”
Charles County Sheriff’s officer Kevin Makle, talking about what life has been like for him and his children following the loss of his wife Crystal Barnes to breast cancer. Barnes lost her battle with the disease in March.
“Such caring people put such time and effort into this house. I always think they’re taking care of great grandpa’s house, and I love that.”
Mary Mudd McHale, one of the great-grandchildren of Dr. Samuel Mudd, speaking of those who volunteer at the Mudd House in Waldorf. In June, the family gathered for a reunion at the home to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the doctor’s release from prison following his 1869 presidential pardon.
“When I heard the wind whipping this morning, I felt good knowing that people were safe [and] out of that weather. That is an unbelievable feeling to know that that’s taking place. We just so appreciate this right now.”
Sandy Washington, executive director of LifeStyles of Maryland, on getting a grant to assist in sheltering the homeless through the winter through the Safe Nights program.
Police and Courts
“We need people to pay attention to what happens in this courthouse. If you all don’t pay attention, how will victims get what they need? I’m not an angry man, but I’m somewhat exasperated. I would like all of you to be exasperated like me.”
Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D) speaking in April at the Center for Abused Persons’ candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of domestic violence.
“I wouldn’t want to buy the property. Some businesses are not meant to last forever. Some business you have a plan with it. I had a plan with the business and the profit wasn’t in it.”
A statement allegedly made by Wayside Store owner Samuel Rudolph Davis in interviews with investigators after the store caught fire in January 2018. Davis and co-defendant Briana Ashley Brown were indicted for arson and other charges in relation to the fire in August.
“This case is about a girl seeking attention, who’d do anything including lying to get it.”
Defense attorney Makeba Gibbs during closing arguments in the first trial for now-convicted sex offender and former Charles County Public Schools substitute teacher Keith Krikstan. Krikstan was convicted of sexually abusing two middle school girls in separate trials in April and November.
“You had a strange loyalty to someone who could do this type of thing — someone I don’t think would have the same loyalty to you.”
Judge H. James “Jay” West addressing Darrayl John Wilson in December at his sentencing for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Wilson and co-defendant Raymond Daniel Posey III killed Crystal Anderson in July 2011 and dumped her body in the woods near Purse State Park in Nanjemoy. Her remains went undiscovered until January 2012.
“It’s not Rashaad Brawner standing next to a frozen lake, telling you the ice is thin. The sun is out, and there’s a sign that says it, too. It’s corroborated.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie defending the veracity of the testimony of the state’s star witness during closing arguments for the first-degree murder trial of Miguel Angel Santana. Santana was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, but not of the murder itself. He received a life sentence for the crime in December.
“The vast majority of people fighting addiction never execute someone’s grandson. I don’t think if you were a soldier in combat … if you found the enemy sleeping, I don’t think you could shoot them. And this isn’t a war-time scenario. These were friends.”
Judge H. James “Jay” West in sentencing Janeal Jerome Thompson to 65 years in October for the 2018 murder of his friend, Ronaj Henderson.
“They know the real person Armando is. That person in the basement, that wasn’t me.”
Former Prince George’s County corrections officer Armando Qusipe Rodriguez addressing Judge Amy J. Bragunier at his August sentencing for the torture and attempted murder of his wife in March 2018. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a brutal and sustained assault on the woman, who survived being stabbed 22 times.
“The fire under the vehicle was high enough to burn the hair off my legs.”
Charles County Corrections Officer Eric Keys, who stopped during a detainee transport to pull an accident victim out of a burning vehicle.
“We believe that the criminal justice system is rigged against poor folks and people of color. We see that in our experience regularly. And it does play out that way in Charles County as well.”
Public defender Michael Beach, speaking at a criminal justice forum hosted by Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
“There’s a stigma with being in juvenile court. I do think criminal justice reform is an issue of national momentum.”
Tri-county district public defender Michael Beach speaking about the school-to-prison pipeline during a community town hall hosted by the Charles County NAACP branch.