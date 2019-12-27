A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 27 shooting that occurred in Waldorf, police say.
In October, the Maryland Independent reported on the arrest of two of the three people suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man in Waldorf's Sheffield neighborhood. Joshua Daniel White and Delonte Christopher White, both 21-year-old Waldorf men, have been in custody for their alleged roles in the crime since that time. In a press release Dec. 27, the sheriff's office announced that U.S. Marshals had arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Alexander Lovell of Lanham at his home in connection with the incident.
The shooting occurred 12:15 p.m. that day in the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court. There, police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. The shooting caused a temporary lockout at Mary B. Neal Elementary School, which was used as the landing site for the medevac.
According to the statement of charges, the Independent reported at the time, the victim and another man went to the area that day to make a down payment on a dog the other man was selling. The victim reported that he entered the back seat of a car and while there, three armed men approached, brandished their weapons and demanded money from him. The victim told police he got out and was summarily shot.
Detectives examined surveillance footage from the surrounding area, the statement of charges says, and found it showed a light-colored vehicle “speeding away after the shooting.” Text messages on the victim’s phone showed he was also allegedly communicating with an individual later identified as Joshua White regarding the sale of a Glock 26 handgun, per the report.
Police allegedly identified White as the owner of the cell phone associated with the number through a search warrant to Sprint, the service provider. A warrant for White’s arrest was issued Oct. 3 after police conducted surveillance at his residence and saw a car similar to the one seen on video footage from the scene of the shooting.
The warrant extended to White’s vehicle, along with one belonging to his relative, 21-year-old Delonte Christopher White, according to the report. On Oct. 4 police reportedly observed both men in Joshua White’s vehicle and initiated a stop. Delonte White allegedly fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later, and Joshua White was “apprehended ... inside of the vehicle as he attempted to flee.”
Joshua White allegedly told officers he was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun, which came up flagged as stolen from Atlanta, Ga., during a check of the serial number on the National Crime Information Center database.
After Delonte White was caught in the surrounding area, police allegedly found another loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine. A search of his backpack also allegedly returned additional rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. Per the statement of charges, Delonte White has a disqualifying juvenile conviction, along with a weapons conviction from 2017 in Prince George’s County, that bar him from legal gun ownership in Maryland.
Delonte White was not originally charged in connection with the shooting, the Independent reported at the time, but online court records indicate that changed on Oct. 15 when a statement of charges for him was issued in this matter. An indictment was handed down Oct. 25. Delonte White is charged with attempted armed robbery, first-degree assault and related weapons and conspiracy offenses for the Sept. 27 shooting.
For the Oct. 4 incident, he is charged with having a loaded handgun on his person and in his vehicle and illegal possession of both a weapon and ammunition. He was originally ordered held without bond but was released on his own recognizance Oct. 7, before being arrested again Oct. 25 and ordered held without bond for his alleged role in the shooting. A motions hearing is scheduled in circuit court for Jan. 10.
Joshua White is charged with having a loaded weapon both on his person and in his vehicle for the Oct. 4 incident. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and associated weapons charges for the shooting: Online court records show the attempted murder charge was not included in the indictment. He was ordered held without bond, which was upheld Oct. 7, and has a motions hearing scheduled for the same day as Delonte White.
Lovell has not yet been indicted for his alleged crimes. Online court records show he posted a $20,000 bond on Dec. 27 and was released. He has a preliminary district court hearing Jan. 24.
