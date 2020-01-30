Prior to the start of Wednesday night’s game at Westlake, Thomas Stone head boys basketball coach Dale Lamberth had a number of objectives written out on the board in his team’s locker room.
All but one were erased as the team left for the start of the game. The one still on the board when the team returned at the half proved prescient: ‘Play through their run.’
The visiting Cougars took a seemingly comfortable 42-25 lead into the break, but Lamberth has been around enough games between the crosstown rivals that he knew what was coming well before the opening tip ever took place.
“Anytime we can play Westlake it’s like that,” Lamberth said. “It doesn’t matter what the lead is. It’s always been like that.”
After scoring 42 points through the first half, Stone was held to just 10 points per quarter in the second half but managed to hold on for a 62-58 win in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division matchup.
The host Wolverines pulled to as close as 53-51 with 4 minutes 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but were unable to ever claw all the way back. Clinging to slim hopes trailing 61-58 with 2.6 ticks remaining, Westlake’s hopes were dashed when Jacory Wilkes converted the second of two free throws to increase the Cougars’ lead to four.
“We just had to weather whatever they did,” Lamberth said. “I thought we did a decent job even when they cut it down to [two]. I just thought we hung in there and made some plays and there were some unlucky bounces for them and then we’d get the rebound. Earlier we weren’t rebounding. ... I just thought we hung in there and weathered their run.”
Westlake (10-6, 3-3 SMAC Potomac) opened the game in rather auspicious fashion, opening up an 11-4 lead after back-to-back Mehki King three-pointers early in the first quarter. But Stone (12-4, 5-1) outscored the Wolverines 15-4 over the rest of the period, going in front to stay on Leonardo Wilson’s bucket with 2:04 remaining in the period.
Ahead 19-15 after one quarter, Stone dominated the second quarter. The visitors opened the period with a 12-4 surge to increase their advantage to 31-19 before Erick Hunter’s three-point play briefly cut the Wolverines’ deficit back into single digits. But a Wilson basket followed by Jaire Smiley’s three quickly returned the momentum to the Cougars as they extended their lead to 17 points by the break.
“We were just focused before the game,” said Wilson, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “We came out and played hard. What we did in practice we put into the game.”
The Wolverines managed to cut the gap down to 52-44 by the end of three quarters, then continued to chip away at the start of the fourth. Behind 53-44 following a free throw by Stone’s Jerrell McCready,
Westlake put up seven quick points on a Cameron Tweedy bucket, a Kamari Ramsey three and two Hunter free throws.
The spurt pulled the hosts to 53-51, but McCready and Kire Hines answered with consecutive baskets for the Cougars to stretch the margin back out to six points with 1:57 to play.
Westlake again pulled to within three points on Ramsey’s basket with 3.2 seconds left, but it was too little, too late.
For Westlake head coach Ed Mouton, his team’s defensive effort in the first half was the difference in the game.
“I just think we were lackadaisical on the defensive end,” Mouton said. “We’re normally pretty good at holding teams to low figures. Tonight, Thomas Stone scored 42 points in the first half. That’s uncharacteristic for us. We just got down too much in the first half.”
Now .500 in the division standings and likely out of the race in terms of the conference, Westlake’s focus is on being adequately prepared to make a good run in the postseason. The Wolverines will be back in action tonight, with a scheduled 6:30 tip at home against Lackey.
“SMAC is out of our reach right now, so we’re trying to prepare each and every day in practice and in games for the playoffs to see how far we can get,” Mouton said. “What I see most is we have to improve on the defensive end. Defense can keep you in a ballgame even when you’re not scoring. That was the difference in this game.”
Stone, which is scheduled to host North Point at 6:30 tonight, is the defending Class 2A South Region champion, but the bulk of last year’s team graduated, so the Cougars had plenty of question marks at the season’s inception.
As the team prepares for the regular season’s stretch run, it has now put together a six-game winning streak with Wednesday night’s victory. Joining Wilson in double figures in the scorebook were McCready (14 points) and Wilkes (10 points).
“We’re inexperienced, but I think we’ve been battle tested all year,” Lamberth said. “Early on in the season, we weren’t that aggressive. Tonight, we were intense the whole time. There are things we need to work on, rebounding is one. We’re a good rebounding team, but we stunk tonight. But I liked the intensity. I liked the fact that they wanted to play defense. They didn’t worry about [Westlake’s] run.”
Wednesday night was another test in a season that has offered a few, and it offered a glimpse at perhaps the team’s greatest strength to this point.
“I think we’ve progressed a lot,” Wilkes said. “Our defense, and we’ve been mentally tough on the court through these tough road games.”
Lamberth isn’t always a fan of what he sees his team doing on the court, but that mental toughness is what he believes helped his team gut out the win at Westlake.
“Mentally we were tough,” he said, “and that was a concern I had going in because we had two starters from last year and four total from last year. Three played a lot, but everybody else was new to varsity. There were growing pains, but I’m happy with where the guys are mentally.”
