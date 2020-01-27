LANDOVER — Conditions may have been rainy and miserable outside, but numerous athletes performed superbly in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex on Saturday.
Huntingtown captured its second straight SMAC indoor boys title by accumulating 122 points, just ahead of North Point (108), Chopticon (80), St. Charles (56) and Westlake (53), which rounded out the top five. Northern's girls, the reigning indoor state champions, won the conference crown with 118 points, followed by North Point (99), Huntingtown (64), Thomas Stone (56) and Leonardtown (48).
Northern juniors Oakley Olson and Hannah Mack triggered the Patriots' victory with their prowess in distance events, while Anthony Smith displayed speed and versatility for the Hurricanes.
Olson easily lived up to her role as the top seed in the 1,600-meter run by winning the event in a time of 5 minutes 11.25 seconds, nearly five seconds faster Mack's second-place finish (5:16.08). Olson later captured the 800 (2:23.02) by just over 1 1/2 seconds over Leonardtown sophomore Parker O'Brien (2:24.61) and Mack capped her outing by taking the 3,200 (11:51.93) by roughly nine seconds over Huntingtown's Elise Wilcher (12:01.04).
"I really was hoping to just go out and run my race and also take a personal best time," said Olson, who will be the solid favorite in the mile in the 3A East Region and 3A state meets at the same venue next month. "I ran the anchor in the four-by-eight earlier but that was really to help me warm up. I felt really good the whole way in the mile, but my ultimate goal is to get down around 5:02."
Mack had been content to stalk Wilcher through the early stages of the 3,200, but she assumed command before the midway station of the race and lapped several rivals en route to a comfortable victory.
"I was looking to pace myself early and stayed just behind her [Wilcher] for about the first 400," Mack said. "Then around the 500 mark, I felt pretty strong so I went to the lead. I felt pretty good finishing. In the mile, I wanted to stay with Oakley for as long as I could and just push her as much as I could."
Huntingtown got a bevy of superb efforts from several male athletes en route to capturing its second straight SMAC indoor title. Smith won the 55 dash in 6.46 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 6 feet 3 inches, and anchored the Hurricanes' 800 relay which prevailed in 1:32.26. Smith and teammate Ky'Ree Kirkman were one-two in the 55, a common theme for the tandem throughout the indoor season.
"He pushes me to get faster and I push him to get faster," Smith said of Kirkman, who finished second in 6.58. "We both came here wanting to drop time and win another SMAC title. We knew coming in here that it was going to be close. There's a lot of good competition in the SMAC. That's why it felt so good to win a couple of races."
Thomas Stone freshman Takiya Henson emerged as a genuine budding star at the SMAC championships on Saturday, taking the 55 (7.35), 300 (41.52) and the 500 (1:21.44) and later anchored the Cougars' 800 relay (1:49.46) which finished second behind a quartet from county foe North Point (1:47.95).
"My last week of practice was very intense, but the hard work paid off," Henson said. "I wanted to drop time in my events, but I also wanted to win. The 55 final was really close, but I was happy with my time in the 500. I wanted to come in here and break 1:22 and I did that."
Chopticon's boys were among the contenders for the SMAC title throughout the meet thanks largely to the Wedding twins and Dylan Mcmahan.
Zach Wedding won the 1,600 (4:26.62) and the 3,200 (9:50.64) and joined teammates Jeff Wedding, Mcmahan and Donald Litteral to capture the 3,200 relay in meet record fashion (8:07.52). Chopticon also set a meet record in the 1,600 relay (3:29.54). Mcmahan also won the 500 (1:07.95) by nearly two seconds over North Point's Kroy Myers (1:09.91).
"Our four-by-eight relay was really good," Zach Wedding said. "Donald came in and did a good job. In the mile, I knew I was going to have a lot of good competition with my brother and [North Point senior] DeVion [Bryant]. Then in the 3,200, I just went out and ran my race. I did 9:32 at an earlier meet, so I have to work hard to get down to that time for regions and states."
Bryant settled for third behind the Wedding twins in the 1,600, but he prevailed in the 800 (2:00.13) with plenty of room to spare. Bryant had won the 800 in the inaugural meet of the season in 1:58.83 and he has been looking to lower that clocking at subsequent meets. Now Bryant realizes he will have two more chances to do so at the upcoming region and state meets in Landover.
"I thought I ran OK today," Bryant said. "I knew it was going to be tough to catch the Wedding twins in the mile, but I was hoping to run better in the 800. It wasn't my personal best, but I'm hoping to get down to 1:56 in the regions and states. I know I have to keep working hard to get there."
Bryant and Chase Drewery, who won the triple jump (44-2 1/2) helped the North Point boys finish second and the Eagles' Shantia Creek-Barrett and James helped the North Point girls take home the runner-up honors. Creek-Barrett won the shot put (37-5) and teammate Mekhya Jones (37-3 1/2) finished a close second, while La Plata's Emma Vanden Berg took third.
St. Charles Lorenzo Pelham edged Great Mills' Durrell Brooks to take the 55 hurdles title (7.76) with Brooks coming in second (7.84). Westlake's Israel Williams won the long jump (21-5 1/4) and Huntingtown's Kenneth King took the shot put (50-3).
North Point's Dorian Cheney took the girls long jump (15-11) and teammate Yentell James (9.03) edged Westlake's LeNisha Chance (9.04) in the 55 hurdles, while Chance took the high jump (5-2). Calvert's Zhane Norris took the triple jump (34-10 1/2), while North Point's girls took the 1,600 relay and 1,600 relay (4:18.39) and Huntingtown's girls took the 3,200 relay (10:07.27).